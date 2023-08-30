Accurate Horoscope For August 31, 2023

Today's Moon is in Pisces, and it's strength brings out themes that we need to pay close attention to. Here's how these energies accurately affect your horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are so honest, Aries, and it's time to be truthful with yourself. Today's Moon in Pisces brings attention to two areas of your life, Aries: spiritual and hidden enemies, and while you may not know who is in your life that doesn't have the best intentions toward you. Today, ask the universe to show you what you attracted from a source of pain and to help you attract better things. Whatever isn't for you will leave in peace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You enjoy meeting new people, but making the most use of your time is essential. Today's Moon helps you make important decisions about your social life, let go of things, and make room for others. Do you invest time in activities that don't align with your values? Review your schedule and commitments today and plan to do what makes sense for the time you have to socialize, network and meet new people.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're ready for change, Gemini, and today, the Moon helps push you in the right direction. Today's lunar event activates your career and social status sector, Gemini, and the theme is about 'letting things go.' Office politics and personality conflicts with coworkers can make you feel unhappy lately. As a result, you may be open to a new vocation or a position that puts you in a better role. Today, the universe shifts, making room for growth, and it will be an excellent thing for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are insightful, Cancer, and you enjoy learning about yourself through experiences with others. Today's Moon helps you to view the world through new eyes, and what you discover can change your entire point of view on a deep level. Today, practice listening. When possible, ask good, solid questions. Don't be afraid to let go of a previously held belief and challenge it to form a new, more updated philosophy of yourself and others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are a giver, but sometimes you need to give to yourself. Today's Moon in Pisces brings you luck through a person you are close to, and their gift helps you to be free to do something you want to do. You may find out a family member wants to pay for you to go back to school or support your business project. The weight off your shoulders can be one of the most incredible things you'll experience before the year ends. Today can be the start of a new life for you, Leo. Believe!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Every relationship goes through seasons of change, and your marriage or intimate partnership may hit a rocky spot this year. Today's Moon in Pisces can be a bittersweet one for you. You may come to terms with the fact that your marriage is over, and you need to file for divorce. Or, you might understand how specific power dynamics have created a division between you and your partner and decide to go to counseling together. Today can be the wiping of the slate to heal you and bring you what you need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You prefer that your life maintains a certain level of balance, and today's Moon in Pisces helps you to see where you're falling short. This lunar transit can put a lot of pressure on your daily routines where you've piled too many things on your plate and can only accomplish some of them. When life becomes too frustrating, rather than internalize your anger, stop and think about what your values are. As you reprioritize, remove what you don't need to do and shift things into harmony once again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today brings attention to your romantic life, and when there's a Moon release here, it may mean that you need to choose which person you'd like to date exclusively — or let go of a friendship-with-benefits relationship that blocks you from finding your true soulmate. It can be hard to accept that a relationship you enjoyed has no future, but today can help you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love family, but at the end of the day, you also prefer your personal space, and sometimes things are at odds. Today's Moon encourages you to schedule time for yourself even if you have caretaker responsibilities this week. You will likely sense how vital self-care is for your mental and emotional well-being. You don't have to push family aside, but you can make yourself a priority where it makes the most sense.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are firm and precise in conversations; when you need to get your point across, you don't hesitate to do so. This trait has given you a reputation for being 'savage' at times, and it has caused you to bite your tongue in situations where you have something to say. Today's Moon can bring up a problem where you need to speak up, Capricorn. If you're signing contracts or making an agreement, check the fine print, ask questions, and if you need time to think about your decision, say so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're ready to make more money, and today's Pisces Moon activates your financial sector. Today, you can instantly improve your economic outlook by looking at things that drain your bank account, like Autopays for services you don't use and subscription services you no longer need. Remember to call your credit card companies to ask for a rate deduction if you've been a good borrower.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, the Moon brings out your sweet and sentimental side; for you, Pisces, it's time to redefine your life. This Moon's energy will last for six solid months, so if you have a significant decision to make to improve your future, today's a good time to commit to it. Choose to focus on personal things, mainly what you want to improve about your physical appearance, unique style, and intellectual development.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.