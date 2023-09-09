The 3 Zodiac Signs Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 10

Just when you thought it was safe to return to the water ... duh duh, duh duh, duh-duh-duh-dahhhhhh ... Jaws. That's what today feels like. It's like the soundtrack from Jaws is playing in our subconscious mind and we're on edge all day long because of it. We're looking at how the transit Moon opposite Pluto can unearth a lot of emotional baggage and what it will do to three zodiac signs. Today is September 10, 2023, and we have no idea what the tides will bring.

Some of us may feel like an emotional Sharknado is heading our way because it's on this day, during Moon opposite Pluto, that we can't help but turn inwards. Nobody plans for a day when they will be putting themselves through such a rigamarole, yet we feel we need to take a long look at ourselves if we're ever to face the future. Today is the day that three zodiac signs decide that the only way to move forward is to go over, step by step, the endless mistakes they feel they've made in their lives... to the date. Yes, get ready because this one is harsh.

The good part about today's upheaval is that there's a purpose here. We are doing this so that we can be free. We're not just indulging in self-pity; this isn't about self-pity. It's about serious and even 'severe' introspection. Moon opposite Pluto will have us digging deep, and while that will be traumatic, we will find what we need to know ... and get rid of it. Hard work begets good results.

Hang tight, and we'll get through this one together. These three zodiac signs will put themselves through 'the works' today.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes today:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can't heal it unless you feel it, and today is the day you decide to open that gate and let all of those stifled emotions run wild and free. You know that you've been holding yourself back, and during Moon opposite Pluto, you feel as though there is no point anymore in fearing what you know is inevitable. Today is the day you face your demons head-on, and while they may rage and confuse, you are determined to rise above whatever conflict you encounter in that powerful Taurus way of yours.

You are no longer content to be held back to your fears, whether in love, work, or family matters. You know that there are certain things that you need to stand up to, and today is the day you convince yourself that it's better to go for it than sit with your fears until they eat you alive. You are strong and fierce, and it takes courage to do what you do today.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may feel like, 'What, me again' when you come here to read that you are due for an emotional archeological dig, AGAIN, but that's how you get through things, Gemini. During Moon opposite Pluto, on September 10, 2023, you will realize that all your work before this date was just the appetizer. Today is the day you complete that hard work, and your efforts will pay off.

Do not fret about the repetition, as this is your process. You know in your heart that you can't just fake it, which means that whatever you need to look at today, you must do it once and for all. We may be on a journey to learn as much as we can, but there is a time when we have to set aside the learning and turn it into 'doing.' Today is that day, and you must understand that action is required. You've done the teaching. Now, it's time to apply the knowledge.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel as though September 10, 2023, was cut out for you so you could finally step into the place where you put your hard-fought lessons into action. You may be deep in through today, as that is what Moon opposite Pluto brings us ... this almost insane desire to self-reflect. However, you will make something of your efforts today. This is a day of great healing, but it will only happen if you clear your psyche.

Don't be surprised if you remember things that may be harsh or disturbing from the past on this day. Once again, you must stare into this void to rid yourself of the painful memories. They are all a part of the past and you know that during Moon opposite Pluto, you must move on. You are so strong and wise, Pisces ... that's why you know innately that you'll get through this harsh day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.