3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On September 10, 2023, During The Leo Moon

Today, we are backed up and supported by a transit that is so powerful, yet so positive, that we won't be able to do anything more than sit back and be grateful that we are THAT lucky. Today, September 10, 2023, grants us the Leo Moon, meaning we are clearheaded and fearless.

If love has been on our minds, any confusion about dealing with that topic will be cleared up today. We get to the point when we speak to our loved ones today, and we are also careful with their feelings. Three zodiac signs react particularly well to this lunation, as Leo seems to set us on the right track. Love is very important to us during the Leo Moon. It's the most important thing in our lives.

This also means that we're not about to blow it. While the Leo Moon may bring out our courageous side, we are still careful and considerate. This is no Mars transit; we're not stepping on anyone's toes today. We're laying down the red carpet for the one we love. We want our romantic partners to feel loved and respected. While we know there's something in it for us, we aren't as concerned with 'getting' as giving. We are generous of spirit today, and we will be appreciated for our efforts.

This is where three zodiac signs rule supreme, as they truly wish for the best regarding their partner's health and well-being. Remember, generosity is the game's name during the Leo Moon, which means the sky is the limit. We want to show the world and our romantic partners that we are true to our word. We are warriors of love on September 10, 2023.

These three zodiac signs experience great luck and love during the Leo Moon.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

On September 10, 2023, you will feel something you haven't felt in a long, long time, and that is ... security. It seems that whatever you did is not starting to work. Your love life has never looked this good, and my oh my, do you appreciate how it's going? During the transit of the Leo Moon, you will feel strongly about continuing with the good feeling and want to set in motion further 'grand adventures' in security ... with your partner.

This could mean that on September 10, 2023, you may want to show your partner that you are indeed down for the long haul and that being with them is what you want to do with the rest of your life. Gigantic statements of love and commitment are par for the course during the Leo Moon, and you will be making many loving and lovable statements.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you feel good, you want your romantic partner to join in on the festivities, and on September 10, during the Leo Moon, you'll not only feel good, you'll feel amazing and this is something you won't be able to keep to yourself. Nor would you want to, as you have found that it's always a great idea to share what's good with your partner because they are the person you value the most in the world.

Today sets you both off the trail of pleasure-seeking; indulgent undertakings will transpire! Good food, fabulous talks and deep and meaningful understandings are all yours for the taking. You want your partner to know how serious you are about them, and you won't spare any expense when it comes to how you shower them with gifts today, September 10. Lucky them!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Laughter is something you won't be able to escape on this day, September 10, 2023. And, with the Leo Moon in the sky, the kind of laughter you'll share with your romantic partner will be the kind that only the two of you can understand. Today is all about finding that compatible place and enjoying the heck out of it.

You and your partner have something nobody else has, or you'd like to think of it that way. Nonetheless, during the Leo Moon transit, you'll feel the gods have hand-selected the two of you to represent true partnership happiness. You do it your way, Sagittarius, and that's a mighty fine way to do it. Your day is happy, filled with love, understanding and many goofy smiles. Enjoy! To life!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.