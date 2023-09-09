3 Specific Zodiac Signs Learn Something New About Their Romantic Partners On September 10, 2023

We feel open, friendly and eager to please during the Leo Moon. We want to present ourselves as accessible and 'safe.' In love relationships, we want our partners to feel they can share anything with us, and we are very sincere about this.

On September 10, 2023, we made it known to them that whatever stage we're at in terms of the relationship, we are always ready to learn more, go to new places, and experience new adventures ... with them. Our warm ways open the door for them; on this day, our friendly spirit will allow us to discover something new about the people we love.

The Leo Moon shines down on all of us, but three zodiac signs in particular will really 'feel' it in their bones. When we get the essential meaning of this transit, we come across as the kind of people who don't back down or hide when our loved one needs us. Today, we are there for them, and because we are so open and easy-going, our romantic partners trust us ... and during the Leo Moon on September 10, they open up to us and share something with us that we might not have known. it will please us, as well. Nice!

Today is for the romantic couples who enjoy a friendship and a romance. We are the people who like to talk and share. We find excitement in the littlest of things, and the feeling of togetherness will be authentic and heartwarming today. What we learn about our partners today may be new, but we will feel good about ourselves because we know we gave them a safe, trusting space to express themselves.

These three zodiac signs discover something new about their romantic partners on September 10, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You love learning new things about your partner, and you want them to always feel safe around you so that if they wish to continue to share, they feel welcomed. It's September 10, 2023 and things are going well for you and your romantic partner. At that point, you've crossed over certain hurdles in the relationship and now feel you can relax.

During the Leo Moon, you may even want to share some of your deepest thoughts with this person, which will open the door for them to want to reciprocate with their share. Your partner may even treat you to a secret today, which you will honor and treasure, as you know how much it means to them. They can trust you in this way and it makes you feel special. Trust is hard to come by, so when your partner trusts you enough to share something very private and important to them, you feel like a million bucks.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you'll be learning about your partner today, September 10, 2023, is something you'll find nostalgic and sweet. Your person never told you something about their life, and what they reveal to you on this day, during the transit of the Leo Moon, is all about something that went on during their childhood with their family. It seems they have quite the story to tell, but since it isn't relevant today, they never shared it with you.

What will make you smile from ear to ear on this day is that your partner's story is so quaint and unique, and just knowing that they had that kind of life so long ago makes you feel warm and squishy inside. Whatever goes on today is its world, but the world of your partner's past makes today very entertaining.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might not have asked for your partner to share with you anything in particular, but there's something about the Leo Moon that has them desiring to tell you about their life. You'll learn today that you wish you had asked because your romantic partner seems far more interesting than you ever imagined. On September 10, 2023, you'll learn something new about this person, which will blow your mind ... in all the right ways.

So, that's what makes them the way they are? You may wonder why they are suddenly so freely sharing their intimate secrets, yet you are also quite open to whatever they wish to share. This sharing makes you feel closer to each other and may inspire you to start talking about the things you never shared. It was an exciting day, for sure!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.