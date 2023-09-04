The 5 Specific Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Have The Luckiest Horoscopes This Week

There will be five specific Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest during the week of September 4 through September 10, 2023. One thing that brings about good luck is loyalty and friendship. Do you have people who will stand by you through thick and thin? If yes, count your lucky stars that you do. Not everyone is blessed by such beautiful relationships.

Before you start earmarking every relationship in your life as loyal, ask yourself if you have ever been through any significant hardship that has challenged the strength of your relationships and revealed to you that they are gold. If the answer is yes, you have found your blessings.

This week's i-ching hexagram of luck is water over wind #60: Limitations. Limitations are helpful to us at this time, and we mayneed to set boundaries for ourselves others.

Luck will never pave the entire way to the finish line for you. It will create pockets of happiness and respite for the weary. Rest your soul when you find these pockets and then soldier forward with the power of your will. When you encounter an extremely giving fountain, take a bit longer to rest yourself. There's no hurry. It's all in your mind. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest this week:

1. Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Heart's luck

Rabbit, your luck this week depends on whether you listen to your heart. Doing so won't guarantee quick results, but the alternative is not in your favor. Some of you may even find messages from fate that direct your attention to what your heart truly desires, even if you are afraid. When that happens, take note and remind yourself to be brave.

Journaling your thoughts will help you understand yourself and your desires more clearly. If any part of it embarrasses you, ask yourself why. Have you unconsciously absorbed other people's judgments and opinions? Do you truly believe something is embarrassing about this path or choice? Explore the answers in your journal and find out.

2. Goat

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Astro luck

Your luck this week is intriguing, Goat. It's almost as if the cosmos is trying to lend itself to your service or be the fire beneath your spacecraft. Suppose you are involved in the space and aeronautics industry in some capacity. In that case, you will be extra lucky this week, even if it is a free upgrade to first class or getting much-needed help on your back project.

If that's not the case, your "astro luck" will help you get a few more steps closer to that outrageous dream you hold in your heart, even if it's the dream to be a choreographer for a famous idol group. Try to keep your inner circle small at this time. Choose your confidants wisely. You may benefit from doing grounding exercises this week, like yoga, meditation or focused breathing, to help you stay connected to your roots and reality.

3. Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Karmic luck

Here's the thing, Pig. Some of you won't witness the beauty of your luck this week but it will still prevail and bless your life. For some of you, it will open doors for you a few steps ahead, which you will only see once you complete the levels you are currently on. It's almost like somebody has or will notice your brilliance and want to take you under their wing if you prove yourself worthy enough, not just to be a one-hit-wonder.

For others, this luck will bring down something harsh on the heads of those who have harmed you or deliberately tried to con you. You may be seeing them building their tower of cards at this time. Once you leave the collateral damage zone, it will come tumbling down. So take action and don't stick too close to known disasters.

4. Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Lucky boons

Snake, your luck this week will bring people who want to help you. For some of you, it can even be an extreme generosity that enables you to jump from level 1 to level 5. This might be literal for some of you, especially if you are avid gamers, but for most of you, this message is metaphorical.

Remember to send out your gratitude to the universe when you receive this boon (or boons). The benefactor may want to remain anonymous for some of you, but you can still light a gratitude candle for them so your thanks reach their spirit.

5. Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Glow-up luck

Horse, your luck this week has a weird energy about it. It's almost like the story of the ugly duckling who becomes a beautiful swan. As in, you will experience something shocking this week that will show you that you were being lied to or forced to adopt a perspective that harms your self-esteem. For some of you, this switched view will immediately reveal how intelligent and beautiful you have always been. It might even be because of a soulmate who tells you that you are nothing like what you have been conditioned to believe you are.

What you do next will help you rise like a phoenix or seal your fate in the depths of the swamp. So do not allow others and those vicious voices in your mind to sabotage you. You can always unlearn the wrong beliefs. Journaling your thoughts and stewing on these topics for an extended period will bring you more clarity.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.