What It Means When You Dream About Other People — And Why Their Clothing Matters, Too

Photo: PicZania / Shutterstock —
In our dreams, colors and styles that are worn by dream visitors emphasize their presence and message. Dreams are the soul’s therapy and the colors and manifestations in them present the energy needed to resolve a situation.
In other words, the colors, the characters and even the clothing offer clues for interpreting the messages we receive as we slumber.
Color, clothing and dream manifestations have many meanings, much of which depends on the discipline or culture doing the interpreting.
The meanings may not be obvious to an uninformed viewer, but the subtle nature of color or a seemingly benign manifestation activates the unconscious. This can cause the conscious state to respond positively — or negatively.
How to interpret the styles and colors worn by visitors in your dreams
The wise person is aware of the information being presented to them by colors and symbols surrounding them. Their influence is important because knowledge and understanding can be the difference between navigating success or failure in a situation.
Observing and analyzing the presentation, color and wardrobe of a spirit, guide, angel, or other beings during a dream can give you an understanding of your needs and the support you're receiving from the beyond!
Meaning of colors
The language of color is different from the written word and can be more powerful because the energy of color is universal, whereas the script may only be understood by a few.
Hue is important as well because color can be either gentle or intimidating depending upon its intensity.
Color can stretch and manifest our emotions from happy to sad, or calm or agitated.
Light color or pastel has more spiritual energy while a dark or muddy color can indicate heaviness or stress.
The brightness of a shade is a positive and good use of energy. Darker colors can indicate a protective impression of negativity.
Colors signal the impression that's trying to be imparted. In a dream, color symbols are used to send energy to you and prepare you for handling issues in your life.
The healing colors — blues and greens — are about recovering from a stressful event or events that you're in the process of handling.
Manifestations in dreams
Dream visitors provide clues for you like colors do but present specific energy for upcoming needs or assist you in dealing with fears. The type of figure, the garb they are wearing, and the colors around them are powerful signals that require notice.
These manifestations present different tones, frequencies, and textures to you that further refine the reasons for their presence in your dreams.
The tone that a manifestation presents to you is meaningful because it sends energy to you that makes you feel comfortable — or uncomfortable.
The frequency of a dream figure can give you the impression of whether the entity resonates with that of an animal, person, angel, guide, or another type of energy.
The texture of a character in your dream indicates the force of their presence in it and their importance.
Characters visiting you in a dream indicate energy that you may need while your soul is working out an issue or issues in your life.
It's good to jot down notes about your dreams and learn their meanings to understand the messages they are trying to impart to you.
Animals can indicate a form of strength that you may need in your life.
A dog, for example, usually means loyalty energy is needed. A turtle can indicate perseverance or longevity. Recognizing the animal can offer you insight that might otherwise be overlooked.
A human guide may present themselves as a man or a woman. Their style of dress can indicate the period they represent or the power they possess.
For example, a Native American warrior can indicate a reverence for nature and fierce energy for action. It depends upon the dream in its entirety, but these examples are relevant when trying to understand a message in your dream state.
Angels represent other energies because they are messengers from the Divine.
The number and type of angel are important because it is nuance for you. You will need to note the color of the angel, the size, and the number of wings it possesses to help you determine the hierarchical place of the angel and the energy they are giving to you.
Other dream guides such as gnomes, fairies, and extraterrestrials present energies regarding the Earthly realm or out-of-the-box possibilities. The types of dream visitors you can receive are infinite but remain exclusive for you.
They are there for you and assist you to overcome anxiety.
Symbols in dreams can signal whether it is a positive or negative meaning.
A white tornado that is cleaning up an area in your life during your dream is much different than a tornado with ominous clouds that are destroying everything in its path.
Dream messages are unique to each person and it's important to pay attention to absurdities and extremes that can be presented in them.
Dream Messages and Dream Journal
A dream journal along with a dream dictionary can be very helpful in determining the meanings of the messages that you are being given during your sleep state.
The situations may appear baffling until you review past or current events in your life that may present unresolved emotional conflict or challenges.
There are reasons for the images and scenarios that you receive while you're resting.
Events, situations, and manifestations assist you in processing issues. Recurring dreams and the same symbols or visitors that come to you have a heightened message that needs to be addressed.
They are represented for reasons that are unique to the dreamer.
You can write down your dream and emphasize the emotions that are associated with it by underlining words or by making letters larger to indicate importance.
Once you've noted the dream, usually within a few minutes of waking up, you should write down issues that are currently affecting your life.
Circumstances in your life, whether work or personal, can influence your dreams.
Dream analysis can provide great insight into resolving problems because your subconscious mind is communicating with your conscious mind in a manner that should make sense.
There are often "ah ha" moments that are associated with your dream analysis. The colors, visitors and symbols are able to illustrate solutions that might not be otherwise available.
Reasons for Color Symbols and Manifestations in Dreams
Dreams are the soul’s therapy and are usually visual events. They can be psychic impressions that are precognitive or assist with dealing with trauma or another type of issue in your life.
Color symbols and manifestations in dreams need to be evaluated and used in your conscious state to understand and cope with issues in your life.
It's easy to ignore your dream messages because they can seem outrageous and unbelievable at the same time.
Dreams are not meant to be practical.
They are meant to tell you a story, explore emotional highs and lows, give you clues about a potential future event, or to help you heal from a difficult problem.
The tools the subconscious uses to give you solutions are often in the form of dream messages, colors, color symbols or manifestations.
They illustrate energies with these devices to help you navigate your complicated world. Your sleep time and dreams happen when your body is at rest, but your soul is hard at work figuring out a better life for you.
John Cappello, M. B. A., Psychic Medium, and Author of metaphysical books and children’s books about angels. For more information, visit his website.