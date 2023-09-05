The 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Who Have Magical Horoscopes On September 6, 2023

Three zodiac signs are in a perfect position to make the most out of the day's energy, because September 6, 2023 brings them the best horoscopes on that day. No matter what zodiac sign you have, you can make the most of this day, too. Take out a sheet of paper and grab a pen. Then divide this sheet into two halves. On one half, write all the things that fills you with joy and nostalgia.

It can be a story, the name of your favorite childhood game, anything! Leave the other half blank. You are making space for all the wonderful things you will experience in the future. Carry this paper with you over the next thirty days and fill the blank half whenever something amazing happens. And voila! You will have created a bank of your own manifestation magic.

The transiting Moon is in Gemini today. And while it isn't strongly forming any aspects with any other planets or asteroids in the sky, the energy is here to create mischief and magic in equal measure. It all depends on your perspective. So give your ingenious side free rein.

Today is also a great day for sharing selfies! But this is not being indicated as some shallow activity to fill up your social media feed. Instead, take one and then just look at this photograph of yourself. Give yourself permission to feel everything that comes to the surface when you look. Whose idea of beauty are you adhering to? Why do you hate certain parts of yourself and not others? Is there a story attached to the hue of your skin? Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 6, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with magical horoscopes on September 6, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today will be calm and easy-going day for you, Sagittarius. It may even be a bit boring, so much that you won't remember much of what happens today by the beginning of tomorrow. But that's alright. Some of you desperately need this bit of calm for the sake of your soul. Others of you are on the verge of starting fresh on some new adventure, and this reprieve will help you start with strong energy.

Mercury Retrograde conjunct Sun in Virgo is in your corner today. It may sound surprising because Virgo forms a square aspect to Sagittarius, but sometimes a little bit of friction can actually set you off in the right direction. We need it to walk on the Earth's surface too!

Today is also a good day for honoring the dead. So if you feel called to, visit the grave or memorial of your passed on loved ones. But if that's not possible, you can light an incense or candle and offer silent wishes and prayers to them. And if you see birds while you are at it, consider it a sign that your words have reached where they needed to.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

A simple and charming day is in store for you today, Capricorn. You will feel relaxed, grateful, and maybe even experience a good surprise or two during the course of the day. Just make sure not to get too stressed about delays. Sometimes one cannot avoid those, especially if the chain of command involves many people. A little bit of patience will help you continue to bask in the pleasures of the day and glean the wisdom underneath the surface.

Pluto trine Mars is your main astrological driver of the day. But because the planets are in disparate signs brought together only the the extraordinary placement of degrees, the energy will do you favors in the weirdest manner possible. For some, it will bring you an unlikely friend. For others, it will show you the next step on your quest for greatness.

If you feel called to, do a candle ritual under the Moon tonight. You will need a glass jar candle, a small pumpkin (uncarved), and a quiet space for this. Better still if you can do this on the roof of your home. Then, light the candle, place the pumpkin next to it, and sit and gaze at the moon. You can also meditate if it's cloudy and not possible to see the moon. The point is to allow your intuition to come to the fore and let you know what you need to know next.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The energy today is highly abundant to you, Aries. This energy can manifest in a few ways. For some, this will be in the form of opportunities and surprises that have something to do with money and finances. For others, this abundance will show up in your love life, whether single or with someone. Go on a date if you can. After all, not every day is one blessed by such beautiful energy.

Chiron opposite Ceres is focused on you today. It can be a problematic energy sometimes, often bringing about conflicts between parents and teachers, but it will work in your favor to reveal essential truths. With North Node also in Aries, all this will only help you grow and thrive.

Also, winding down earlier than usual is indicated for you today. But only because you will benefit from easing into a meditative state and allowing your mind to roam freely for a while (even if you are not meditating per se). But if you are addicted to your smartphone, try this alternative technique: Just hold a scented candle close to your nose and breathe in and out deeply for ten breaths. That's it.

