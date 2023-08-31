September 1, 2023 Horoscopes Are Best For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today's horoscopes bring good news to three zodiac signs in astrology. On September 1, 2023, if the dream inside your heart does not scare you, it's not really a dream. It's probably a desire that can be fulfilled easily. But those scary ones, the ones that keep us awake at night, are the ones you are being called to focus on today. The energy is extraordinary at this time to be your own cheerleader and cinch the victory you deserve. But you can't really win a race or a trophy if you never even take the first step.

Moon conjunct Neptune is the main astrological energy today. And since the moon is still gibbous full (but waning), now's the time to engage with your creative side and ask yourself what is possible and what is not. Flying an airplane must have been laughing in the days of horse-drawn carts and if you are in a field that is pushing the boundary of things, maybe you will be the ones to teach the rest of the world.

Some of you will benefit from journaling about lost loves today. Look at the patterns in your close interpersonal relationships. What do they tell you about yourself and what's lurking in your subconscious? Can you truly change the script if you keep doing the same things or falling for the same tricks? Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 1, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 1, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be a day of surprises for you. Some good, others a little dicey. In the area of finances, your luck is really good today. You may even score a deal on something that you have saved in your cart or had your eye on for the longest time. Shopping trips and leisure activities will also bring you more joy than usual because you will feel as if you are absolutely getting the value for your money.

But watch out for your love life. With Venus in the last phases of its retrograde motion right now, some last-minute surprises (of the nasty kind) may still jumpscare you. Especially if you have a string of exes who can't stop thinking about you.

If you feel called to, do a clearing ritual today to give yourself a blank slate for the future. This is especially good for those of you who are trying to manifest an opportunity or a soulmate into your life. You can do a ritual bath with sea salt, rosemary, and clear quartz for this, but feel free to DIY it according to your needs as well.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Extraordinary times lie ahead of you, Capricorn. And today, you will feel as if the universe is giving you a chance to breathe to prepare for that jump. Don't be surprised if you are more introverted than usual today. With Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn, some of you may also want to take another look at the experiences of your past to glean whatever lesson you can from them. You will need every ounce of wisdom for what lies ahead. It's not a quest for the faint-hearted.

Venus in Leo will have a sideways impact on you too. In its retrograde motion, it tends to be whimsical and unreliable, and since you stand for everything that is steady, this may try to mess with your plans. Nevertheless, you are on the best horoscopes list because this energy will only give you a good laugh at the expense of others who may try to manipulate you.

Also, do something today that helps you find peace and quiet within. You can meditate, do solitary yoga, or even indulge in some scrapbooking or wax seal art. Let your imagination and your heart guide you on this. And while you are immersed in the activity, give your mind the freedom to cast a wide net. You will be surprised by all the thoughts, conclusions, and revelations that come to you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the energy today is all about setting the score straight for you. For some, the universe literally has your back and will find a way to help you emerge to the top even if you find yourself in conflict-ridden situations. For others, your strength of will and talents are helping you stand out from the competition at this time. For a choice few of you, this energy will bring karma to those who were careless about your feelings and boundaries.

Uranus in Taurus is on your side today, but more like a friend who doesn't want to be congratulated or thanked for the help they provide. Honor this energy's desire for anonymity and allow yourself to enjoy the blessing of a good turn without a price.

If you feel called to, do an act of love today that comes from the truest part of your heart. It can be expressing your feelings to someone you care about, helping a loved one by their sick bed, doing something charitable, or even buying a toy for your kids or nieces. Whatever feels right to you and makes you feel full is the right act. Anything that drains your joy is not.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.