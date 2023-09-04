The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Tap Into Their Unknown Potential On September 5, 2023

Today is September 5, 2023, and if we're lucky, we'll get through this day learning a lesson or two and having that lesson work out for us. We are working with a great teacher today, and it comes to us in the form of Moon square Saturn.

This kind of energy feels rough at first, but we know we're getting something out of it, whenever it 'does it's thing.' Saturn energy tends to show us where we're going wrong, or rather, what we believe our limits to be. That doesn't mean we are limited, however; it means that we think we are, and therefore, we act with a limited mindset.

So, today is essentially about tapping into our unknown potential, which, for three zodiac signs, might be a scary thing to have to confront.

We may feel that we are just absolutely excellent at this or that, but we've never really 'taken it for a spin' and on this day, September 5, 2023, we are going to get a chance to live up to the challenge. Can we attempt to do what we've always believe we could do...yet, we'd never done? This may just be the day we find out. There is no guarantee if we'll succeed, but there is certainly no guarantee that we'll fail either, so we might as well go for the brass ring. Let today be the day we show ourselves what we are truly made of.

While all zodiac signs will have the chance to make the best of Moon square Saturn as it transits, there are definitely three zodiac signs that stand out; these are the signs who want to succeed, who want to go past their own limits. These three zodiac signs will be able to show ourselves that there are no such things as boundaries when it comes to potential, we are all there for it. No limits. No stopping us.

Three zodiac signs will tap into their unknown potential on September 5, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You love a good challenge, because the last thing in this world that you want to discover yourself in is a place of boredom and inactivity. If things look to be rough for you, you consider those things to be a challenge, rather than a deterrent.

On September 5, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, you will meet that challenge head on, as only as Aries could. Sure, there are things in your life that are undesirable, and yet, pushing them aside and pretending they don't exist isn't part of your modus operandi.

You are a go-getter all the way. I part of what you need to work on is yourself, then bring it on, Moon square Saturn. You don't see 'rough' as negative; you see it as an inspiration, a hurdle that you will jump over with the finesse of an Olympian. Your rough day is one that makes you a better person, Aries.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon square Saturn is one of those transits that has you on edge, and ready to charge. You may be feeling as though at any given moment, something immense is going to come your way. The day is September 5, 2023, and while you are nervous and a bit shaky, you are also as sharp as a Ginsu knife when it comes to perception. You see the world around you as an uncomfortable place during Moon square Saturn, but you know that it's up to you to change your own perception, and that's what you'll be working on today.

Nothing gets past you. While that means that you'll be taking in a lot of information, you can handle it. You are a natural born processor of info, and sorting it all out is your specialty. Moon square Saturn brings an element of awareness into your life, and you are able to use it well on this day, September 5, 2023.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

On this day, September 5, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, what someone might call 'rough' is what you call an opportunity to improve. This is a very specific transit and it doesn't work for everyone, however you are clever enough to know that this is what life is about: change, surprise, adapting.

You are able to adapt during Moon square Saturn, in ways that other people cannot. You see that you have a choice: believe yourself to be limited and therefore stay in one safe place forever, or believe that you are ever-expansive and grow with the times. You are a progressive and creative thinker, and when a transit like Moon square Saturn comes into your life, as it will today, you will see it as a personal challenge to better yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.