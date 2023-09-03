Several Zodiac Signs Will Have Lucky Love Horoscopes On September 3, 2023

Three zodiac signs will experience luck in their love lives on September 5, 2023. With Jupiter going retrograde, we may all feel like stepping back before leaping into whatever we think.

Still, the kicker here is that we are also entertaining the transit of Sun trine Moon on this day, September 4, 2023, which means our hesitation won't last long.

In love and romance, this implies that today gives us our last chance to back out of a romantic situation. Will we see the negative over the positive on this day? Will we work with the dragging retrograde of such a huge planet, OR will we follow the even larger influence of the Sun?

Today, we follow the Sun, and because the transit is Sun trine Moon, we will not only 'go for it,' we'll go for it with all the enthusiasm we can muster up. This is one of those 'make your move' kinds of days, and in love, that means that it is on this day, September 4, 2023, that three zodiac signs decide that they'll be on the fence long enough with this love affair and now they are ready to make it 'real.'

We don't even attempt to 'make it real' unless we believe in it, and that's how the Sun trine Moon doesn't its magic. This transit leaves no doubt about what we wish to do next. We want to continue with the person we are with and grow closer and closer to them ... this is all we have on our minds today. We see the future as this brilliant, welcoming place and during Sun trine Moon, we can't wait to get there. Which zodiac signs are luckiest in love and will be most affected at this time?

September 3 love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs in astrology:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may decide today that getting accustomed to your partner's 'weird' habits is better than fighting them. While that may not sound all that great, this one is more about being adaptable rather than continuously being opposed to what you want to do. When your romantic partner realizes you are finally letting up on them, they may veer towards your way of doing things.

What's discovered is that the more you fight them, the more they rebel and during the transit of Sun trine Moon on September 4, 2023, you'll want to join them rather than 'beat' them. Once you know this kind of compromise is good for both of you, you'll enjoy meeting them halfway. This helps build your character and keeps you less stressed as the relationship progresses.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's easy enough for you to follow the Sun, Leo, as the Sun rules your zodiac sign, and during the transit of the Sun trine Moon, the only choice is to be happy and stay positive. Regarding your romantic relationship, you don't see a need for arguments. In fact, should some issue arise, you'll easily forfeit your 'stance' to please the person you are with.

No anger or hostility feels strong enough to defend during Sun trine Moon, and on September 4, 2023, you will find that it's easier than ever to just ... give in. You don't see this as defeat. You like that you can finally do such a thing, as pride has always kept you from trying new things. Well, the 'new thing' today is all about you being accepting of your partner, their habits and their lifestyle. Bravo to you, Leo. You're doing a good thing.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can't help but feel as though September has brought you a new opportunity in love and you always tend to feel as though this is the month where you shine brightest. You feel the Autumn coming on and refreshing you, and having the transit of Sun trine Moon is like the last little push before all the good stuff kicks in. You'll notice that you get along very well with your romantic partner on this day, mainly because you sense they feel similarly to you.

They, too, are inspired by the season, and they, too, see the future as something they want to walk into ... with you by their side. You and your partner share a profound connection on September 4, 2023, and transits like the Sun trine Moon only enhances the feeling of union.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.