3 Zodiac Signs May End A Controlling Relationship On September 3, 2023

Now and then we get an astrological transit that can truly transform our lives for the better, and on September 3, 2023, we will open our hearts to Moon square Pluto. This isn't the kind of transit that ushers in great love or passionate moments; oh no. this is a hard transit that shoves lessons in our face and demands we get them, pronto. So, what's so great about that? Well, for starters, sometimes we need to have lessons shoved in our faces if we're even to begin to understand that we need these lessons. For three zodiac signs, Moon square Pluto is going to be all in our faces today, and what we're going to receive from it is ... freedom.

Moon square Pluto doesn't like the idea of being controlled. Interestingly enough, neither do we, as a species. I mean, we like to do the controlling, but nobody really wants to think of themselves as happily under the thumb of someone else. It's ... icky. We don't want to know ourselves as 'beneath' someone, especially in a love relationship. This is not about a love game, this is about a love LIFE and for the three zodiac signs who have come to know that they have been controlled, well, the days of being controlled are at an end.

And, why? Because we're no longer up for being controlled. It's that simple. One day we're not noticing how controlled we've been, and the next day ... as in THIS DAY ... we see it and we end it. The thing is, we're not cut out for this kind of thing. It may have had its moments but it was never something that needed to last, and on September 3, 2023, we will definitely say no to controlling relationships. If there's someone in your life who has been controlling you, then today is the day you end that control. Thank you, Moon square Pluto.

Three zodiac signs end a controlling relationship on September 3, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Yeah, no, you don't have time for this kind of treatment, meaning, you no longer have room in your life for someone else's control. It's gotten to the point where it's now so obvious that you feel like ... maybe they can't live without bossing you around or telling you how to live your life. Wow, what started out as a relationship based on equality, gradually devolved into this weird control-trip and they are the one who believes themselves to be 'large and in charge.'

Oh no, no no no, that won't do. During Moon square Pluto, on September 3, 2023, you will start to see that this person is totally full of themselves. they've started to believe their own lies, and while you may have thought this was funny at one point, you now see that controlling you is their greatest desire. Oh get a life, pally ... no Aries is going to take that. Hit the road, control freak.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may feel confused by your own sense of righteousness on this day, September 3, 2023, but during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you will know what you have to do and how you need to approach it, and it all revolves around getting away from the person you are presently with, romantically. You've seen how this person has changed over the last few months and you don't like or appreciate how they treat you.

Perhaps they think it's all fun and games, but to you, it looks like they have a serious control problem, as in, all they want to do is control you. It started out slowly at first, with choosing your outfits or judging your appearances, but now it's this full blown control-freak weirdness and personally, you have better things to do then stay with someone who's gone from lover to owner. Buh-bye, weirdo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What really wakes you up today, September 3, 2023, is that you realized that you're starting to forget what it's like to be yourself and do things your way. You've always been such an original and you've always adored doing things your way. You don't try to convert others to be like you, and you truly do hope others don't wish for you to be like them.

That's why during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll notice that your romantic partner doesn't seem to treat you like the person you really are. it's as if they've decided you're someone else and they are trying to recreate you as this 'other' person. During Moon square Pluto, the feeling with them will grow so uncomfortable that you will want to flee in terror; this is so NOT YOU, Sagittarius. You need your autonomy, your independence. Being controlled like this is a NO GO, and you make that known today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.