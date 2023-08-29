Love Horoscope For August 30, During Mars In Libra At A Critical Degree

Mars is at a critical degree in Libra on August 30, 2023, and here's how it affects our love horoscopes for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 30, 2023:

Aries

It's hard to imagine that love and war could ever find a place in your romantic life, but Mars in Libra continues to teach you that relationships are worth fighting for. Today, you get a push toward empathy regarding someone in your life. You may not understand their moods or why they do things the way they do, but amazingly, unconditional love comes in and wipes the slate clean. You can forgive and see things for what they are. You're a peacemaker!

Taurus

Oops. Sometimes, you can say things and only realize the impact your words have once it's too late. With Mercury retrograde in a precarious conversation with wounded warrior Chiron, you may speak hurtfully without meaning to do so. Today, exercise caution. It will be up to you to select how you deliver a message and read the body language of others to know how your conversation went.

Gemini

You feel stuck right now when it comes to ending something you know isn't working for you. Yet, the conjunction between Uranus and Jupiter indicates you're hopeful despite your hardship. It's tough when these two powerhouses are in your sector of endings and hidden enemies. However, what you do now can bring out the best in you and help you learn so much about yourself.

Cancer

You can't change people; you can only accept them for who they are and wish they find their way. You have concerns about family or someone in your love life lately. They seem to have fallen into a pattern of bad choices, and it pains you to watch them turn their life in the wrong direction. Today, your advice and wisdom are only as good as their willingness to hear what you say.

Leo

The blinders fall off your eyes today, and you see lovers for who they are. Amazingly, the reality doesn't change your feelings for them. You still feel the same way; the only difference is that you love them a bit more. Today's Moon joined with Saturn helps you think this is the right place for you—even if the relationship doesn't make sense to you.

Virgo

It takes time to heal from a failed relationship. Today, a new wound may surface, reminding you that you're not ready to give your heart to someone new. Memories from the past come up when you're prepared to think about those moments and grow from them. Little by little you can start to rebuild your life again, and today is just the start of a new step in the right direction.

Libra

There are things that you need and want to do just for yourself. When you're in a committed relationship, finding time to pursue your goals can be difficult. Today is the day to chase your dreams without neglecting responsibilities or yourself. You can bring up a meaningful conversation with your partner to see how you can make adjustments as a team and support one another to be your best.

Scorpio

There's a stabilizing energy for love, Scorpio, and the Moon conjunct Saturn helps you to see things for what they are and manage situations at face value. Saturn helps strip away the things you don't need to focus on and encourages you to build your relationship. It's a beautiful day for dreams while keeping both of your feet on the ground—sensibly.

Sagittarius

Daily routines can be the glue that holds you and your loved one together. Knowing you can depend on each other during tough times is lovely. Today, plan to savor the moments you have when life slows down and the day unwinds. Enjoy a dinner meal at your favorite restaurant or walk for an evening. Take a selfie and celebrate love.

Capricorn

Respect is so important in a relationship, and today, you not only long for it, but there's a part of you demanding that your significant other be mindful of your feelings. With Mars still unsettled in Libra, activating your social status sector, you are extra sensitive to crass jokes told in public or around others. And disrespect will be less tolerable, even if you love the person you are with.

Aquarius

Money and family may not mix, but today, you feel much more profitable at work, which leads you to make acts of generosity in your relationship. You get to spoil your partner and splurge on activities so you can enjoy more quality time together. Life is much easier when you have more wiggle room in your budget and find it quickly today.

Pisces

Today, you're ready to leap of faith and dedicate yourself exclusively to one person in love. It took work and time to find a person you enjoyed being around—and that loves you, too. Today, you're counting your blessings and taking nothing in your love life for granted. You appreciate what you have and aim to keep things flowing naturally in the right direction.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.