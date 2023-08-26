love horoscope for august 27, 2023

Love horoscopes for August 27, are here revealing how the Sun opposite Saturn impacts relationships today.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 27, 2023:

Aries

Aries, not every illusion about your partner is wrong. The best relationships are rooted in friendship. And sometimes, you can be a little hard on your partner because you expect the best from them. Today, consider treating your love life like a friendship rich with forgiveness. Be understanding. Give the benefit of the doubt, and see the best in them, even when they can't see it themselves.

Taurus

Taurus, sometimes you have to file unmet expectations in the TBA folder. People come with their strengths and limitations, and while your partner may check off several boxes on your list, they may sometimes be different from what you want them to be. This is where true love is tested. You need to work with your partner to help them fulfill your needs.

Gemini

Be honest. Keeping secrets to yourself is essential, but there comes a point where you need to share your feelings openly. Today, stuffing emotion is a prescription for pain and sorrow. If you aren't ready yet to open up and need more time to process your feelings, journal them down to help walk through them.

Cancer

Some relationships are better off as friends. Today, The Moon speaks with Uranus, and you may experience a sudden shift in your perspective about what your relationship is meant to be and how far you think it should go. Sometimes, two people need to take a step back to see what they can give each other. Having a talk about your future may come up. Be brave, and say how you really feel.

Leo

It's not easy to say no to someone you love. Commingling assets without marriage involved is a risky business for you, Leo. You don't want to put your future on the line to make your partner feel happy. A relationship is meant to be two whole people coming together as one. If you are putting someone else's life together, be careful. Know what you're getting into.

Virgo

There's no room for selfishness in love. But that does not mean you should not think about yourself when you're in a relationship. Today, you need to find the perfect balance between me, you, and us. Today, figuring things out may feel like a juggling act. Still, sometimes, you must get uncomfortable before finding a peaceful middle ground.

Libra

Breaking up is never easy, and you can feel so many deep emotions that almost make you want to beg your ex to come back into your life. Think twice before you try to undo what you know was the right decision yesterday. Today will be challenging, but tomorrow will be much better.

Scorpio

Romance between two friends who are attracted to each other can be a beautiful experience. The universe may be opening the door to you for a baited that brings you all the joy your heart longs for. And, best of all, all the understanding that you need.

Sagittarius

Your friends can be a wealth of information. Leave it to your best friend to spot red flags and a potential love match long before you do. It will take them only a short time to figure out how someone will be with you when they look outside into your life. Today can be an excellent time to let them meet someone you are interested in before you catch feelings that are too deep and could lead you to get hurt.

Capricorn

A long-lasting relationship needs a vision for the future. You can quickly feel insecure and lost when you don't know where your relationship is headed. Today, the planets line up just right, making it an excellent time to dive into questions regarding your relationship.

Aquarius

You can get caught up in your mind about many things regarding love. That's because you are an overthinker who appreciates a well-thought-out plan for building a life together. Today, the stars send you a signal to let you know it's okay to let your guard down and not need to know everything right now. When people say take it slow, it means to enjoy the moment and appreciate what you have now.

Pisces

You give so much of yourself every day. So, of course, you want your partner to treat you the same way. Remember, the consistency of someone else's love for you doesn't reflect who you are or your value, but who they are and their intentions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.