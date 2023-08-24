Today's love horoscope for August 25, 2023 brings up some interesting insights thanks to Venus retrograde in a square to Jupiter in Taurus.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, August 25, 2023:

Aries

Time to look within, Aries. Today’s Venus square Jupiter invites you to review the richness of your self-worth. It’s not easy to see your inner value and beauty when you pick yourself apart. Remember, no one is perfect, and even though you may not have things exactly as you’d like them to be, you’ve got a lot going for you. Praise the good and work on the rest.

Taurus

Love requires a bit of balance—and patience. Today, the planet of love pushes you to reevaluate your family values. Meanwhile, Jupiter in your sign gives you a desire to grow your personal life. When these two planets are at odds, you may feel that conflicting interests are at play. But what’s inconvenient may be a blessing in disguise. You get to invent a solution and find what works for you.

Gemini

Have you been thinking about going back to the single life? Today’s Venus square Jupiter can allow you to share what’s on your heart. It’s never easy to break up with someone you still love. Now that Mercury retrograde is back, asking for space to work on some personal stuff may be a good idea.

Cancer

It takes courage to walk away from an unhealthy relationship, but while the Moon transits Sagittarius, you’re desire to pick wisely is heightened. Today, saying what must be said is much easier for you. You may find yourself feeling stronger to speak your truth in love today.

Leo

Today’s Venus square Jupiter brings out your competitive side at work and home. You are bold and courageous today, and this push for greatness from the universe may be hard to release when it's time to unwind. Be sure to let your partner know you need a transition period after the workday is over. Practice self-care so that you can enjoy your romantic time, and not let work invade it.

Virgo

You are smart, Virgo, and this extends to your love life. You learn from your mistakes, and this is what makes you a gem to love. Today, Jupiter, square Venus reminds you that all relationships serve their purpose even when things don’t work out. So rather than be sad about what you cannot change, take the past and grow from it.

Libra

Today’s Jupiter square Venus affects your self-worth and secret sectors. An experience may leave you feeling shame about yourself. And, like it or not, it may undermine your confidence on a subconscious level. Today, you realize how these energies sabotage your happiness. This is good! You know you can change, so today will be a good day.

Scorpio

Don’t compromise your heart, Scorpio. Today, things may feel a bit out of hand. While love is patient and kind, it doesn’t mean you can’t have an opinion. Today’s Venus square Jupiter can help you understand why love must be tough. Say what you need to say and trust fate to handle the rest.

Sagittarius

Good love may feel restrictive today, so, during Venus square Jupiter you needing your space is a big deal. Today, time for you is invaluable and an act of self-love. Self-care and feeling respected by others are crucial to success in your love life today. So ask for it!

Capricorn

You're a strong person; when you love, you love with all your heart. When the retrograde season starts, you get reflective. Today, an excellent thing to do is practice gratitude for your life and those who love you. Write down all your blessings and then share your thoughts with others.

Aquarius

A dispute can be one of your relationship's most important breakthroughs this week. During Venus square Jupiter, a threat to breakup can help you see how much you love each other and want to be together. Try not to fear a meeting of the minds. See it as a chance to deepen your understanding of each other and strengthen your relationship.

Pisces

You can be so sweet, but sometimes, being an open book makes you overly vulnerable. Saying everything you think is good initially, but is that a risk you want to take? Today’s lesson in love is to exercise discretion. Think about how much you want to say and then ask if your message is one you should think about a bit longer. A delay can be a good idea!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.