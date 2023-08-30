A Specific Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On August 31, 2023

On August 31, 2023, we are finally moving away from an intense Full Moon in Pisces. So, now what? Here's a tarot horoscope to help us determine what needs to be done next.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Is it time to take a trip to your hometown? The Six of Cups tarot card is filled with nostalgic energy, encouraging you to look back in time and reminisce about the things you used to do. Your history and life experiences are the building blocks of your tomorrow. It's nice to fondly view your past and enjoy a few laughs about what you've learned. This card tells you it's time to plan a trip and visit where you came from.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Do you have a big dream, Taurus? When you envision a brighter future for yourself and your family, you feel eager and excited to begin immediately. Today, the energy you once felt has started to dwindle. Six of Wands tarot card says it's time to nurture your vision. Make each moment count.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Not so fast, Gemini. Pulling back and retreating into your little world may seem contrary. But, when you separate yourself from a situation, whether a relationship or personal matter, something beautiful happens: you gain perspective.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This tarot card often comes up when there is an affair, but is someone being unfaithful? Before digging into a cell phone or trying to break the password on their personal computer, put feelings of suspicion, jealousy or insecurity into perspective. Even if you suspect your significant other has lost feelings for you, that does not mean they have turned their attention toward someone else.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You have it all, Leo. Even when you feel like the world around you is falling apart, this tarot card says you have everything you need in your life. You will find a way to rise above the problems you face. Today can be a tough one, but your energy pulls things through.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money should be managed, as saving alone may not suffice for buying a home or starting a business.. You need a financial plan to help you invest your wealth so you can see the gains you hope for. Today's tarot card hints that what you're doing now may work, but a new game plan is needed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Anger can be a motivating force today, and the Chariot tarot card means you'll have an opportunity to apply your energy constructively. When you feel frustrated, work harder. When you're tired, be more brilliant. Stay faithful to your task.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are an intense personality type, so you tend to overthink when you fixate on something. Today, worry is causing you to feel anxious about the future. It's essential to let go of the what-ifs and live in the moment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Your strong side comes from your flexibility and how you can adjust to whatever situation. The conflict you experience comes from your conscience telling you you must hang in there. You aren't a quitter, so why would you let a tough day through your motivation and drive? You've got more important things to do than give up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have a strong personality, so when something in your life, like a bad habit, begins to reel its ugly head, you may feel confident enough to avoid it. This Devil tarot card is a tap on your shoulder warning you to be careful. You may be strong, but getting to close to things you used to do can lead to a slip into old patterns. Today, be strong, but also be smart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

As an Aquarius, you're naturally a rule-breaker. You like to do things your way, and when you sense someone is trying to control you, your desire for freedom kicks into high gear. Today, you may hit a brick wall when doing what you want. There will be lots of resistance, and it will take some fancy negotiating to move the powers that be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You always look to the brighter side, and today sweet optimism does not disappoint. Today's tarot, The Sun card, indicates your luck is about to improve. Continue to work hard and stay persistent because opportunity is on its way and you want to be ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.