Tarot Horoscope For August 30, 2023

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Does your partner love you? The Four of Wands tarot card indicates the answer is 'yes.' Today, your love life, no matter what phase it is in, shows signs of promise and intimacy. Today, romance is on the horizon to ignite your heart on fire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Ruled by Venus, the Empress tarot card gives you the green light to advance your relationship. There's a sense of harmony and wholeness in your life today. Even in business partnerships, everything flows naturally. There's no need to struggle; rest easy and let things move at their own pace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Helen Keller once said, "Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much." Today, the Three of Pentacles points toward teamwork and the benefits of being in a supportive, loving environment. Instead of trying to manage everything you do by yourself, look toward a loving partner who can help shoulder the responsibilities of life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Today, you may not like the limitations the universe places on you, and sadly, what you want may not be available right now. Today, you'll have to find a new way to do a task or look for a loophole to accomplish a goal. Don't let a setback discourage you; where there's a will, there is a way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Don't you love it when your wishes come true? Today's King of Cups has you sitting pretty and feeling good about your future. You didn't just wait for life to hand you the brass ring on a silver platter. You did the hard work and put in the time. It's you who makes your hopes manifest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Maybe. Love can be so confusing, Virgo. You may need to find out what the future holds for you and your significant other. Being in an exclusive relationship is a big decision, and it's one that you want to take your time with. You want to give someone your heart when you know their intentions. It's romantic to realize they like you and only you, but you also need to decide if they want you to want them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

This summer has started an entirely new chapter of your life, and now the Star tarot card reveals a sense of hope on the horizon. Disappointment hits the heart hard, but joy returns when you see a problem, turn around and improve. So don't lose your faith, Libra. The dawn at the end of the storm is here.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Rejection can be one of the best things to happen to you. People who don't belong in your life may push you out of theirs. This is hurtful, but at the same time, you're free to find your tribe and the group who will appreciate you the most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

"Those boots are made for walking," Sagittarius, and today, you need to turn around and start moving away from toxic people. You have tried all that you can to get along. But difficult people aren't looking to play nice. So rather than play, leave their negative energy and find your happiness.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You're brave and courageous, Capricorn. Financial hardships can leave you feeling unempowered, yet this is where you are pushed to find a creative solution. You can ask for a raise or look for a job with better pay. It's a scary to make changes, but you'll find a way to push through.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Magician

You've got a few tricks up your sleeve, Aquarius. You aren't a one dimensional being, so you're not stuck in a rut without any creative options. You are resourceful and solutions-oriented, so when it seems like no one is on the same page, you figure out how to make it work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Peace and quiet, that's what you need. You ready to dig into a good book or fuel your mind with intellectual thoughts. You have been needing some me-time, and today is a great time to pencil some in for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.