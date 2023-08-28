Tarot Horoscope For August 29, 2023

Your tarot horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023 is here to help each zodiac sign understand a situation better.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card brings up issues related to an intimate partnership today. Something in your life could distract you from your current relationship, and you need to refocus and prioritize your partner. Do so before you reach the point of no return.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

It's important to remember that you don't have to handle everything by yourself. Today's Strength tarot card is about courage, determination and digging in to finish work that takes a lot out of you. While you can manage certain things without help from other people, there's strength in numbers, too. Today, delegate what you can and if you need a friend to pitch in and give you a hand, ask for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't overthink things. Today, you may talk yourself out of an opportunity because you 'think' it's not right or you 'assume' there's more you need to know. Try to be more relaxed once you've entirely searched it out. Instead of closing your mind to what may be right for you, table it until you answer all your questions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Don't be afraid to make a move on, Cancer. The Sun tarot card is a positive sign that anything you do will work out. The journey may not be easy, as all things in life come with challenges, but whatever you fear, it's not stronger than you are. Your situation is much greater than you realize. So reach for the stars!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're making a wise decision, Leo. You have given this situation enough time to work out, but now it's time to walk away. People sometimes change after they lose what they have. Even if you decide not to return to the way things were, you no longer allow yourself to be a victim of circumstance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

You don't like to compromise when your question requires you to go against your beliefs. Today, the dealbreaker is here; you must stand firm on your convictions. Even if others don't see your side, you have to be able to live with yourself. It's important to have a clear conscience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Marriage requires you to use every gift and talent to make it work. The wonderful thing about working through good and bad times with your partner is that they bring out all sorts of things in you that you didn't even know you had.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You've been hoping to find a sign, and the universe is making one available. You can see into your heart with clarity. Now that you understand what you want, life gets easier. Everything around you confirms that this is indeed the path to take.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The loss of a child is complex, and when you feel sad, it can seem that no one understands what a miscarriage can do to your heart. Today, it's OK to cry and to grieve. You need time to heal your heart, and even though nothing will ever take the place of your beautiful angel, each day will be a little bit easier. Give yourself all the time you need to mourn.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's always better to say the truth to someone, even if you think a white lie won't hurt. Rather than tell a friend what you think they want to hear, the more loving thing would be to say honesty what's on your mind. Let them decide what they want to do, but you at least said your peace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

You have to trust that things all come together for a divine purpose. You may not understand why someone gets away with what they do, but karma is a teacher to all. Their lesson is coming on the timeline that it needs to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You're a forward thinker. So when you see something that can be improved, you want to do it immediately. Following the rules allows you to have a learning experience without reinventing the wheel. You may want to take a different path, but before you do, learning history helps to avoid mistakes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.