Today's tarot horoscope for August 27, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

You like to be in control, Aries. But today, when someone you were already on edge with decides to say goodbye, it can still feel sad to you. Maybe you hoped they would change, and perhaps you wished that you would, too. Today, letting go can feel like a failure, but you can't fix a relationship when no one is willing to meet halfway. You tried. It's time to accept reality for what it is.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Time can never be replaced. You tend to be stubborn enough to wait for someone to give you what you want. But when they fail to help themselves, it can frustrate you. Today, you have a choice: wait a little longer to see if things improve or walk away and protect yourself from further loss. Life is short; it's essential not to forget that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Each day comes with its share of problems, and today may feel like all you have are challenging times to deal with. What you need is a little fun. What you can't fix today, put off for another day. Enjoy the rest of your day, and don't let one negative overshadow all the positive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Today, listen to the stories of strong women and their life experiences. Make yourself available to an older cousin or grandparent who loves to talk about their life so you can hear their lessons and avoid making the same mistakes. If you disagree, you don't necessarily have to take their advice, but their insight can help you better understand yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Look to the heavens and imagine what the future could bring. Every day is full of possibilities. Try not to stay so earthly-focused that you miss your heavenly blessings. You have so much life ahead of you. Today is just a speck in the giant galaxy that is your lifetime. So think big, and give yourself room to dream.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You may find looking to meaningful uses of your time more fulfilling. Lay a foundation for your life, make a plan, or invest in good habits. Avoid filling your day with empty gossip or other unfulfilling uses of your time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Try to be fair to people in your life. Everyone wants the same thing: to be treated with love and respect and admired for who they are. It's hard to find good in the world, so today, be an example of what you wish to see in others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't worry about what the future will bring. You can only do the best you can do each day. Life will take you down the path you need to be on, regardless of how others try to manipulate or control your destiny. You have to trust the process even when you don't feel like you can trust yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

A lot is happening around you, and it's easy to need clarification on all the messages you receive from friends, family, and social media. Try not to get lost in the craziness. You can waste a lot of time and have nothing to show. Focus on your goals, and don't worry about what everybody else does. Think of yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hard work is not something to be afraid of. Today, because of all your diligent work, you prove you can stick to something even when it gets complicated. Don't resent taking full responsibility for things because you feel someone else should pick up the ball. Natural leaders, like yourself, often rise above their circumstances regardless of what anybody else thinks.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Have fun dabbling in something new. When you do the same thing repeatedly, life gets boring. Find a new hobby and create an entirely new experience for your mind. Give yourself permission to think outside the box and not be limited to what you think you can do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You love to see opportunities unfolding before your eyes, and today you could use a little bit of help envisioning the future. Amazing things can happen to your life once you allow yourself to be open to it. You're only limited by your own imagination. Create a vision board to help you see what your future could be like. Put it somewhere you can look at every day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.