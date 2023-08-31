Horoscope For Today, September 1, 2023 — Moon Enters Aries

Today's Moon will leave Pisces to enter Aries, on September 1, 2023. Here's how Virgo season and the day's energies affect each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Bye-bye, Felicia. Today, the things that bothered you can get the boot as the Moon enters your sign for the weekend. This day is a prime time to do something you love to do — that also boosts your spirit. Pick something quick and easy to do with the greatest return on your investment. Get your hair done, and schedule a manicure and pedicure if you've neglected your sleep or skincare, plan on a luxurious nap and do a mini-spa day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wherever you go, Taurus, you rise like cream to the top. Today's Moon entering Aries brings your social life into focus. You are the person in the know, and if there are a few fun, fast-paced events to attend, go for it. You can check out your local garden market or see an expo in your area. If you last went to a show some time ago, find an adventure flick and buy yourself a ticket to see it on the big screen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's still a grind day for you, Gemini, and while everyone else is looking forward to a 3-day weekend, you are listing all the things you want to do to help your life run a bit more smoothly. You want to finish a few projects around the house before this weekend goes by. You might aim to do a few quick repairs for your kitchen or clear out the garage before winter comes. Since it's still Mercury retrograde, be sure to have it looked over. It's always good to be safe!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the Moon moving into Aries, putting emotions aside for the moment is possible. Today, you can roll up your sleeves and get a lot done. Today's Moon in Aries helps you focus on goals — little micro tasks that help advance your career and feature your best qualities. It's always a good idea to remain active on LinkedIn or any other professional site that suits your field. Start thinking about what you want to do in the future to plug in more for your industry. Do you want to attend a convention or an in-person training event? It's time to show your stuff, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's going to be a great start to the month. Fall is nearly here, and you are ready for the cooler weather. Being a Leo means embracing high fashion, and now that September is here, all of the fall styles are coming out. Today brings an excuse to enjoy a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks while you stroll the mall window shopping for bargains and deals. Today's trends are nothing like before, so see what you like and start pinning on Pinterest to plan your next wardrobe reboot.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's always nice to end the year strong, and even though the holidays are still a bit away, you have noticed that stores are putting out their decorations. Why wait for later when you can start planning ahead of time? This is a great day for discussing holiday plans with the entire family. Coordinate schedules and ask for the time you need off. You may find it easier to start pulling decorations out of the garage or attic and penning your shopping list. Amazon, here you come!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The universe pushes your love button today, and the Moon entering Aries can bring out your passionate side. If you're ready for romance, Libra, don't hold back. The Moon in Aries lights a fire in your heart for all things romantic. Set the stage for your heart to feel love around you. Create a love song playlist, and buy your favorite scented candle. Pick up some roses at the grocery store and put them on your nightstand. The upcoming days are intended to be brimming with unconditional affection.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are so many beautiful things you'd like to do, and one of them is to complete all the items on your bucket list for 2023. With only four months left to the new year, use this long weekend to plan, schedule, and address the little things that keep you from accomplishing your goals. It's a great time to declutter and remove old items. Refresh your personal space — aim for healthful living.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today is all about the good stuff, the creative things you love to do and all the artful things you want to try. If you've been staying home all week after work due to the weather, now is the time to plan a fun craft you can complete this weekend. Check out DIY projects on social media that can be gifted to a friend when done. If you have been thinking about trying new colors for interior design, look at paint swatches and test a few out to see what you like. By Monday, you can have a fresh look you enjoy coming home to.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Home is where the heart is, but you can make any place feel like home as long as you are happy. Today's Moon entering Aries is a refreshing energy for your family life. Things can be challenging at the start of the school year, and the whirlwind of life can be dizzying. Slow down the pace and cook a comfort meal or, instead of cooking, order takeout. Catch up on everyone's lives, make phone calls, and send a few texts. Today is perfect for getting resettled with life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can be brutally honest, Aquarius, and today, you may find it necessary to rip the bandaid and say what needs to be said. With the Moon in Aries, you'll want to take a note of caution: try not to let the little things said to you get under your skin. Aries energy can be forthright and quick-witted, but misunderstandings can happen when you're trying to talk seriously with someone you love. Be the leader of the day and ask good questions; take the time to understand all points of view.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's that time of the month again, Pisces when the Moon enters your financial sector. When the Moon is in Aries, it's time to be careful with impulsive spending. You may think you need something, but it might be cheaper elsewhere. So, take advantage of your savvy research skills. Stay true to your budget, and remember the 24-hour rule for high-ticket items. You may want it now but later have buyer's remorse. Think before hitting the buy now button!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.