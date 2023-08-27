Today we have one more retrograde planet to add to the mix. Here's how these energies impact your horoscope for today, August 28, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are naturally gifted in leadership, Aries, and today, you get to demonstrate how easy it is for you to pull friends together for a common cause. Today's Moon enters Aquarius, your networking center, making the start of the week perfect for events, social gatherings, and members-only meetings. Check your social calendar and update it with any cool happenings in your community for the top of the month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're one step ahead of everyone else, Taurus, and today, you are strategic regarding work. With the Moon entering your social status and career sector, it's time to update anything that no longer works well for you. Fix the cracked screen on your phone or do a system reboot on a computer that is acting slower than usual (Mercury retrograde problems). Make time today or tomorrow to update software and passwords.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Moon brings attention to your higher learning sector, and even if you're not in college, it's a great time to learn something new. You can sign up for Audible or use the podcasts available on Amazon Prime. Swap out your workout music for an inspirational speech from a great thinker like Tony Robbins or Eckhart Tolle. Improve what you're listening to stimulate your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Everything is moving online, including medical records. While it may seem inconsequential to your daily horoscope, the thing is that when the Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of shared resources becomes activated, and this means putting things in place for the people you love. You will want to ensure that your information is accessible to your family members should they ever need to do something for you. So, if you haven't elected anyone to be a decision-maker in the event of an emergency (hello, mom!) or need to pick a friend who can grab your child (or pet) when you're stuck in traffic, today make it a point to add them to your list.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's Moon enters your love and relationships sector, and today, that means partnerships will be on the mind. While in the detached energy of Aquarius, it's an excellent time to evaluate your partnership and think about the future. Use this time to ask yourself important questions, even if you're just casually dating: Is this something I want to take further? Do I like the person I'm with and see a future with them? Do we need to work on something together as a couple? The next few days are great for jotting those and others down.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, your routines sector gets activated, and when the Moon is in Aquarius, you get into the swing of organization. Today allows you to tend to the details and 'get nerdy' about it. You may want to check out an application or project management tool you saw on a Facebook ad, or you may feel uncomfortable with a few online tools you use for work and need to learn them to be more efficient. Whatever helps you make things run smoothly, the next two days are prime time to focus on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Online dating is where it's at, but there are also ways to use online tools to make friends. Suppose you've been thinking about meeting new people lately. In that case, the Moon in Aquarius can motivate you to move more toward online tools and resources for socializing and having fun. Today and tomorrow, you may put a profile up. It is beneficial to ask your friends where they have met people lately. If you've already signed up for LinkedIn, check out people in your social network and see where they may meet locally.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's always nice to keep in touch with relatives and family who live in other cities or states. One of the best ways to do so is through a sweet note or social media. You can send a simple message through messenger to see how they are. If you prefer face-to-face interaction, ask to schedule a lunch date via video to catch up on life and hear about each other's current updates.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's excellent for writing, reading, and penning your next novel if that's what you enjoy doing. The Moon enters your communication sector and rules technology, the internet, and your car. So, the next few days lay out the perfect energy to update email signatures and get caught up on personal and work-related emails. To write a book or blog post, brainstorm your idea and complete an outline. Be productive and try not to procrastinate even if the muse fails to appear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's perfect for online banking as the Moon enters Aquarius, your personal property and real estate sector. Try to set an hour aside tonight to go through your statements and your banking activity. You never know what you may find. You might spot a charge you didn't make or see an autopay that should be canceled. If you have a few things you're signed up for but have yet to use, consider balancing them soon.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's Moon enters your sign, and for the next few days, it's all about you, Aquarius. The Moon represents your feelings, but also your mother. So, it's perfect for connecting with Mom to find out how she's doing and what she may need to do. If you last had lunch with your mother a while ago, consider inviting her out for the weekend. Make time today for her!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thanks to the Moon entering the air sign Aquarius, it's much easier to detach from the past. You may finally get where you are OK with unfriending an ex on Facebook. If you get a phone call or text from an ex, it's also much easier to send them to voice mail or delete and ignore their efforts. It takes time to heal from the past, but once you're done, you're done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.