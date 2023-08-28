3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Likely Have The Best Weekly Horoscopes

Curb your impulses, but don't curb your imagination. This week's energy will bring people and circumstances to make you reconsider your stances and help you realize whether you want to accomplish something solo or do it with others. This is especially true for entrepreneurial people with a fledgling business.

This week, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and a Blue Moon in Pisces are the main astrological events. So don't expect things to be clear-cut from the get-go. If you plan a manifestation ritual to tap into the energy of the blue Moon, consider some of the immediate challenges and obstacles that may thwart your plans. It can be as small as failing to communicate your needs to the right people.

If you feel called to, a ritual bath this week will help you clear your energy and align your chakras for the future. You can DIY the ritual according to your needs with flowers, essential oils and crystals that align with your desires. If you are unsure, Himalayan pink salt is a great alternative. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for August 28 - September 3, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for August 28 - September 3, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this week you will face circumstances and people who will challenge you to think of the classic dilemma: who's your friend and your foe? You are making good progress in life at this time. The universe is supportive, and your loved ones are with you too. Don't be surprised if certain betrayals rock your existence at this time. You are being asked to look beneath the surface and see the value in letting go of the relationships that were only pretending to be on your side. You will win in the long run because the garbage took itself out.

Sun in Virgo and Jupiter in Taurus are on your side this week. As an earth sign, their influence is mighty on you, especially since Pluto retrograde in Capricorn has been steadily chipping away the unnecessary from your life, albeit grimly. Expect to get the results you want and the good fortune you deserve.

Journaling exercises are heavily indicated for you this week. So if you don't keep a journal yet, purchase one that evokes a sense of magic, elegance and power in you. The more beautiful you find your journal, the more likely you will be to use it and create magic.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this week will challenge you to look beyond the surface and let go of pleasant delusions. You are more capable than you think you are. If you keep playing in the little leagues, you will never fully realize your potential. The universe, especially Saturn, is here to push you beyond your comfort zone and help you find your inner warrior through trials and tribulations.

The beginning of the week will be pretty sedentary and noncommital for you. Once the transiting Moon enters Pisces, things will start to shift. Friends and frenemies will become apparent, and the desire to prove the naysayers wrong will seize you. With the concentration of planets in Virgo, this cosmic tussle is here to stay for you for the time being.

If you feel called to, you will benefit from engaging with divination practices this week, like tarot readings, rune castings, etc. You can do it by yourself or engage the services of a professional, but make sure not to approach it with the hopes of predicting your future. Instead, use the sessions to communicate with the universe and understand the intricacies of your journey ahead. You will find it easier to win that way, no matter what.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may feel extremely possessive of your loved ones this week. Some of you will even experience some emotional highs and lows. Try to ride these waves to the best of your abilities. This week, you are on the best horoscopes list because you are uniquely positioned to make a significant breakthrough in your inner world. Some of you may be working with a therapist, bringing this reckoning toward you faster.

North Node in Aries is now forming a square aspect with Cancer. Coupled with Chiron in Aries, you may experience situations that challenge you to grow but do so in a manner that feels harsh to your sensitive soul. Nevertheless, the lessons of Chiron are always beneficial in the end so that the tough love will be worth it. You will see.

Also, manifestation rituals are indicated for you this week — especially candle magic or flower manifestations. You can DIY the experience based on your needs, but if unsure, clear quartz, sea salt and white flowers are your best ingredients. However, depending on your wishes, the Moon may or may not be helpful.

