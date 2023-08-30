3 Zodiac Signs Decide To Change Their Lives Starting August 31, 2023

Engage your senses, zodiac signs. If you have ever wanted to take a step out of your comfort zone, today's the day to do that. Don't second-guess yourself. Tiny steps can conquer mountains in time. All you need is faith in yourself and your ideas. Some of you are trying to change your life dramatically through the food you eat, the clothes you wear, or even the place you live in. Now's the time to look at the details even as you paint broad strokes for your future. Virgo season does not play around. But it does give us the opportunity to tune into our inner moms and dads.

Moon in Pisces opposite Sun and Mercury retrograde are the main astrological energies of the day. You may feel as if your inner needs are not aligned with the needs of society at large. Or you may feel judged for doing something that brings you joy but seems like a foolish pursuit to others. It's the challenge of the times. Will you stay true to yourself, or will you allow others to dominate your life and dictate to you?

Journaling your feelings about this will be helpful for those of you who are just beginning to stake your independence and learning to be the authority in your own life. It doesn't matter whether you are in your early 20s or 30s or older. It only matters that you begin. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 31, 2023.

Three zodiac signs decide to change their lives on August 31, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is reminiscent of the saying: a stitch in time, saves nine. You have a plethora of options in front of you. But only one or two of them are beneficial while the rest are traps waiting to catch you unaware. Be careful! This is especially true for those of you who are feeling lost in life right now or just graduated from university and don't know what to make of a life that doesn't come with a fixed schedule and exam timetables.

Sun in Virgo and Mercury Retrograde are both in your corner today, especially for those of you who are introverted in nature. If you feel artistic (or poetic), give yourself the space to tap into that part of you. Romance may reign supreme on some of your minds too.

Also, since the Moon is officially in its waning phase right now, if you feel called, do a cord-cutting ritual today to help you find closure in life. You can write a page outlining your feelings about the matter or the people involved and then burn it as an act of letting go. Just make sure to follow fire safety precautions while you are at it!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be an extremely productive day for you. Some of you are on the verge of scoring a promotion. Others of you are putting an idea into action that will bring you metaphorical gold (or actual wealth) in the near future. Of course, some doubts are normal. But trust your intuition as you move forward. The universe has your back.

Moon in Pisces is in your corner today. But only in the first half. So take advantage of this moody energy and let your creative side take charge. The latter half of the day will be a bit more ethereal and undefined. It's all because of Neptune. Staying indoors and indulging in some recreational activities will help you tap into this energy better.

Also, make some time today in the evening for a round of grounding meditation. You can create a peaceful environment with incense sticks and scented candles if you feel the need, but give yourself a solid fifteen minutes for this exercise. A relaxing bath afterwards will close the session in the best manner possible.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the universe has your back at this time, but you may feel as if you are facing challenges and opposition from all quarters. Don't let these obstacles cow you. You are made of sterner stuff and this will be just another challenge to overcome on your hero's journey. As long as you remind yourself why your priorities are what they are, you will be able to keep your eyes on the prize and not get hurt by the naysayers and the toxic peanut gallery.

Pluto in Capricorn square North Node in Aries is the main astrological energy of the day for you. Don't allow strong-willed or bullish people to usurp control over projects and endeavors spearheaded by you. They will win the opportunities meant for you otherwise.

Journaling your thoughts and feelings is also indicated for today. So if there's something that's bothering you, now's the time to dig deep and find out all the facets of this dilemma. The answers may not come to you immediately, but the clarity will make space for them.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.