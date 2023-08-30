3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely Have A Fling Become Exclusive On August 31, 2023

Well, it's August 31, 2023 and we want to know what's up. This is strictly relationship-oriented, and we are feeling impatient and in need of some realistic confirmation about a fling we have been having this year. What the heck is going on in our romance, and is this ever going to become exclusive? Are are we just wasting our time in dreamland? That's the attitude of many on this last day of August. We don't want to walk into September being part of a fling. We want to know that the time we spent with the person we've been 'flinging' with is serious about taking this to the next step. Are they? We will find out on this day.

What we're working with today is the sketchy transit of Moon opposite Mercury. Sketchy because it makes us feel nervous and on edge, and if we're already in a snit over our relationship, this transit doesn't help much. We are anxious to find out what our partners really feel and whether or not they are relationship material or simply someone who was cut out for a fling. We did the fling, now we want more. The whole purpose of having the fling was to find someone we wanted to spend more time with, and for three zodiac signs on August 31, 2023, the moment has come: are we doing this, or trashing it? What gives, lover?

For the three zodiac signs who want an answer, we also know that it's best to be discreet and to not push it too hard. We don't want to scare them off, but we DO want to know. So, today is all about finding that middle ground and approaching our partner with the idea of 'what comes next?' Happily, we will hear the news we wanted to hear, and that the people we are involved with do indeed with to become exclusive with us. Nice going. Cheers to September!

Here's which three zodiac signs who may have a fling become exclusive on at the end of this month.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The truth is that you never really wanted to have a fling with anyone, but you did want to be accommodating to the person you are presently with so that they didn't flee in terror from the idea of commitment. So, you played along and went with the idea of a fling, which is SO not you. Still, it's been fun. Actually ... it's been more than fun, and during Moon opposite Mercury you'll feel like it's time to say what's on your mind and that is that you are in love with this person and that you want this relationship to become exclusive. The timing is right, and you will get what you want. August 31, 2023 lets you know that from this date forward, you will be in an exclusive relationship with the person who originally started out as just a fling partner. All works out well for you, Cancer.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

So, you feel as though this is the right time and the right place to ask your current love partner what they want out of this fling. You don't feel as though keeping it this open is doing either of you any good and honestly, you feel the pangs of loyalty and devotion kicking in, as they do with you, Scorpio. Once you start feeling 'love' you really want to know that the feeling is mutual. During Moon opposite Mercury, your emotions will run high and you might get a little neurotic around your partner, and that is why on August 31, 2023, you're going to want to get right to the point. Tell your person what's going on inside you, and how you'd really prefer this relationship to be exclusive. The fling has been fun, and it's what got you to this place, but now it's time to kick it up a notch. This will happen today. From fling to relationship history! Onwards.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

OK. Time's up. Enough with this fling. It's time to get into the reality of the matter and for you, that means an exclusive relationship. The fling did its job; it got you to the place where you needed to be in order to see the value of the person you are with, and they have proved themselves to be relationship material, for sure. During Moon opposite Mercury on August 31, 2023, you will tell them that you need for this relationship to become exclusive, that you are way too possessive to keep it open in this way, and that you require some kind of security. You need them to show you that this is OK with them, because if it is OK, then there should be nothing to stop the two of you from becoming exclusive. You're not leaving August until you get an answer, and you will, Pisces. You'll get the answer you long to hear.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.