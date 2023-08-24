The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have Beautiful Horoscopes Friday, August 25, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 25, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. The energy today is very fast-paced. Be sure to stay grounded or you may get swept away by the winds and find yourself in spaces you wouldn't choose to be alone. This is especially true for those in a relationship with someone acting strange lately. Are you sticking by them because you genuinely feel this relationship has a future? Or are you doing so because you are afraid you will never find anyone who will love you half as much as this individual? If the last sentence mirrors something your partner has told you, be extra aware of your circumstances.

Neptune trine Pluto and opposite Mercury retrograde are the main astrological energies of the day. It's easy to believe kind words but difficult to check whether actions back those words or are simply a means to maintain the status quo. Mercury Retrograde will throw wrenches in your path if you are not careful of the latter. This is especially true if you are dealing with a teacher who says all the right things but under whose tutelage you seem not to be progressing.

Writing letters as an act of catharsis is indicated for today. You can write a letter to the universe (or whichever higher power you believe in), lighten the burden on your heart, share your sorrows and ask for guidance. The latter will come to you mysteriously over the next few days. You can also write letters to those who have left your life (or vice versa) and find closure. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 25, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are on the precipice of a breakthrough in your life. You are prone to sabotaging yourself if you allow the negative talk of others to influence you. There's a difference between being cautious and letting fear create scenarios that are very unlikely to happen. Remind yourself of this today and you can shift your energy in a more productive direction.

Sun in Virgo is in your corner today. So are Pallas and Mercury (although the retrograde can make the latter a fickle friend). You will be solid if you follow through on your plans. Don't let your emotions or those of others sway you into doing something impulsive. Remind yourself why you planned something the way you did.

Some of you may benefit from doing a tea ritual today to help you clear your mind, ground yourself and find the answers you seek. Herbal teas are better suited for this as they force us to be present in the moment instead of losing ourselves in the rush of sugary pleasure. Green tea is perfect for this and so is chamomile.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Be careful what you wish for today, Leo. You may manifest it ... only to regret it the next day. This is especially true for those of you actively looking for a romantic partner or wanting to hook up with someone. Your energy is heightened today and will allow you to hit the bullseye, whatever your goal. Go with the latter if you choose between what looks good and what feels right to your intuition. You will prevent a lot of heartache that way.

Moon in Sagittarius trine Venus retrograde in Leo is in your corner today. As long as you strive for a light-hearted approach, you will do just fine. Don't become too intense in your relationships just to make an impression on someone. You will scare them off. Sometimes friendliness and an interesting personality are all one needs to draw the attention of the one desired.

Also, if you have been thinking of working with a therapist or counselor, today's a good day to head in that direction. This is also true for those who want to attend relationship counseling with their partner to strengthen their connection or resolve long-term conflicts.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon is your friend today, Cancer. So, if you wake up in the morning and suddenly feel like there's something different about the day, don't second guess your intuition. Some of you will be pleasantly surprised during the day by a social interaction that fills your heart with joy. Others of you will land a contract or opportunity that enables you to go to the next level. Keep your secrets close to your chest and your desires within closed lips. Why invite evil eyes or jealousy if you can avoid it?

It will sound odd, but the transiting Moon in Sagittarius is on your side today. So is Mars in Virgo. If you haven't decided upon a course of action regarding your life and future, especially regarding higher education or marriage, don't make any decisions right now. Gather more information and allow the changing days and moods to show you the various facets of this undertaking.

Today is also good for watching your favorite movie or visiting the theatre with your people. If goofy outfits and popcorn are involved, even better! Of course, rain might upend some of your plans today, but don't let that dampen your spirits. Light a few scented candles around your home, lower the lights and the blinds and let your imagination do your bidding. You will be surprised by what comes up for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.