3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Challenging Day On August 31, 2023

What might make a person feel like today, August 31, 2023 is a rather rough day for them lies in the idea that we are emotionally confused on this day, and that is mainly because we are feeling the vibe of the transit, Moon opposite Mercury. This transit definitely messes with us, and for three zodiac signs, we might not feel too good about its presence in our life. We definitely recognize that it's temporary and that it's just a 'mood' but that doesn't diminish the feeling 'as' we're going through it. We say what's on our minds today, and then regret having spoken up. We withhold what's on our minds and then regret not having defended ourselves. THAT kind of day. Very Mercury.

So, for three zodiac signs, we can expect to feel a little nervous or slightly paranoid during Moon opposite Mercury. We may not be able to decide what we're feeling and that could lead to further confusion. If we could find a restful spot where we could simply withdraw to, we might be able to cope better with today's emotional antics, but finding that safe spot might be hard to acquire. The problem here is that we take our nervousness with us, in the same way that we might take our security with us. It's all in our minds. Once again, very Mercury.

We've been here before, and oddly enough, there's some comfort in that. We recognize that if we've felt this 'out of sorts' way before and came out of it, then we can do it again. This is how we cope with today; we know it will pass. We've been nervous and on edge before and we've let it go just as easily, so today is no different, really. These three zodiac signs just have to grin and bear it, knowing that all will 'snap back' shortly. Hang in there, this mood is short, but bearable.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes experience Mercury retrograde in a challenging way on August 31, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know yourself so well that you can trust that whatever is bugging you on this day, August 31, 2023, will pass just as soon as it got to you. You used to be the kind of person who would sink into despair any time something went wrong, or if you read something the wrong way.

Now, you give yourself time to work things out, and you trust in your own self to rise to the top of any difficulty. Once again, that doubtful feeling will take you over, and that is because that's what Moon opposite Mercury does best; it instills doubt and confusion; however, you are not a toy to be played with. Yes, you feel at odds with yourself today, but that doesn't mean you will succumb to depression. Confusion is one thing and you know how to get yourself out of it. Today may be a battle, but it is one that you know you will win. No problem.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel a definite shift in the 'force' today, and you aren't sure if you like it or not. Something feels 'off' and that's because during Moon opposite Mercury, zodiac signs that are generally pretty level-headed — as you are — feel slightly upset for reasons they can't put a finger on. August 31, 2023 puts you in a strange mood because you can't figure out why you'd be in a strange mood.

If you stop to analyze things, it only gets worse, so at some point during the day, you'll come to the conclusion that it's best to just let this day do its thing and that you'll wake up tomorrow, fresh and ready to start anew. You don't like 'not' being in control of your negative energy or bad attitudes, and as Moon opposite Mercury works your nerves, you may just go with the flow. Let it have its way and then...be gone with you, Moon opposite Mercury!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your mantra for the day is, "I will get over this. I will get over this. I will get over this." Today has you dwelling on the past, and on thoughts that definitely do you no good. And why, out of nowhere, are you thinking about the past and past relationships? No good reason, that's for sure, and you can fully admit to that.

During the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, on August 31, 2023, you will notice a shift in your demeanor; what starts out as curiosity may rapidly turn into obsession. Being that Mercury transits tend to revolve around communication issues, you will remind yourself that you never got to say what you wanted to say in that last relationship of yours, and now, suddenly, you want to go back and have another go at it. Wrong timing, Aquarius. No need to hash that out. What's gone is gone. You'll be back on track tomorrow, September 1.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.