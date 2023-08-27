3 Zodiac Signs Need Personal Space In Love On August 28, 2023

One thing we have to know is that not all retrograde systems are the same. We're so used to freaking out over Mercury retrograde (which happens now) that whenever we hear the word 'retrograde,' we automatically assume it will be bad. We have different standards during today's transit of Uranus retrograde. August 28, 2023, brings us the first day of Uranus retrograde, and this is honestly a perfect and productive time for us all.

This first day will come with courage and nerve for three zodiac signs. We will feel good about our choices and not back down when it comes to voicing those choices. We are not here to cause trouble or create chaos. This isn't Mars retrograde — it's good old Uranus retrograde, which means things will work out. The nice bit is that this transit lasts until late January 2024. So, we not only get an excellent first day, but we potentially have many months to experience the idea of 'getting it right.'

We have said all this, and one of the things that we need to feel like we're getting it right is personal space to do such a thing. We need our space, our alone time, our private little world where not even our romantic partner can enter. Not because they aren't loved, but because our love for ourselves is heightened during Uranus retrograde.

If we are to love and honor ourselves, we must tell our partners that they must keep our desire for personal space. It's an easy enough request and it must be respected. Today is day one for more than Uranus retrograde. Day one is respecting boundaries and letting us have our own space. These are the three zodiac signs who will feel strongly about this matter.

Three zodiac signs need personal space in love on August 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

From the moment this day starts, you will immediately feel the shift in the universal forces, as you feel stronger than ever on August 28, 2023. You've come a long way with the person you are with and have seen some shaky times. You've even considered the idea that maybe you're not supposed to be with anyone as so many people you've known don't seem to understand the concept of personal space, and honestly, you need this to function.

Luckily, the transit of Uranus retrograde has just begun. It helps you establish your borders, so to speak, which means that you feel your partner is ready to understand that having your own space is not one of several options. It's mandatory. Today gives you the strength of character to tell it like it is, and interestingly enough, your request will be honored.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you will receive on this day, August 28, 2023, is the freedom to know that your romantic partner is finally understanding you. You like to be around others. That doesn't mean you need to be around them 24-7. However, because you tend to be social, it's not automatically assumed by your partner that you also like your private space.

You need it, and during this first day of Uranus retrograde, you will feel that it's time to let the people in your life know that this is real. You need your personal space and that is not some kind of joke. They need to trust that you'll be your old social butterfly self as soon as you want to be but that having your own space is just as important to you as having a fun and active social life.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Having your own space is an absolute must. However, your romantic partner never knows when you'll want this and often treads upon your space when you don't want them to. This has caused great arguments in the household and unwanted negative energy ... and it's all because you didn't speak up and simply ask them to understand that this is a genuine need for you.

During the liberating transit of Uranus retrograde, you will know that all you need to do is ask and that your partner will understand fully. The days of underestimating their intelligence are over. You are with someone who completely understands you, so give them the benefit of the doubt. When you ask for your own space, don't assume they'll crumble over the idea. They may love it so much that they'll follow suit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.