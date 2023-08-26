3 Specific Zodiac Signs Grow The Most Through Hardship This Week

We may not be able to label this week as rough because whatever we experience will either help us grow or teach us something so valuable that we'll be happy to have gone through whatever it is. We've got a lot going on this week, and often, when the transits are 'laid out' in such a way, we see the highs and lows in living color. During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, we'll be whipped across the galaxy, and the highs and lows will be both memorable and, at times, shocking.

Starting us off is the retrograde of Uranus, and capping it off at the end of this week is Venus, coming out of its retrograde and into direct motion. What a way to spend a week, and while both transits are good for us, we've got all that other 'stuff' in between, and by stuff, we mean those other transits like ... Moon trine Mars, Moon square Uranus, Moon opposite Mercury (yikes!) and yes ... Moon square Pluto — for the win. It's as if we've been shown an example of how good things can be, mentally, emotionally and romantically ... and yet, to get there, we must endure some wicked moments. These moments may very well be what we could call 'rough.'

Three zodiac signs go with the flow and roll with the punches during August 28 - September 3, 2023. We've got a Full Moon in Pisces working with us, too, so that's a warning for these three zodiac signs not to take things too seriously. Everything works itself out, and if we're heading toward Venus directly, we are being told by the universe that no matter what goes down in love, it will work itself out this week.

August 28 - September 3, these three zodiac signs have rough weekly horoscopes, but they will grow the most:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week has you so active that you might not consider what you're doing rough simply because you'll be so preoccupied during this time that you might not be able to weigh your actions as good or bad. You are simply 'on the move' and unstoppable as it goes with you.

During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, you will find that despite the many 'squared' transits. You can bypass what is promised to be difficult. That's not to say that things won't be difficult. You have a certain kind of optimism and would prefer to see the glass as half full rather than half empty.

During this week, you 'get over' something that needed to be gotten over, and while that may have unearthed a few bad memories for you, it's nothing you're not already used to. This week has a few harsh 'in the mirror' moments for you, but you can rise above just about anything.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What makes a wrong turn for you, Cancer, during the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, is communication. All seemed well until you said something that you would come to regret. Worse, you don't know why you should regret expressing yourself, especially to a loved one. Perhaps it's on them? As Venus goes direct, you'll find that all things work themselves out by the end of the week but that getting to the point will be tiresome.

The big lesson of the week is that some things don't need to be overanalyzed and you will learn this because you'll see that the outcome is good. If you could only jump to the outcome, you wouldn't have to live through the animosity that arises during your conversation with your romantic partner. You both know you'll work it out, so why spend so much time arguing? It's strange because you know you love and respect each other but continue to fight.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week, August 28 - September 3, 2023, puts you in touch with thought versus reality. There are things you want ... but you don't want them. This perplexes you because so much of it concerns your love life. On the one hand, you'd love to have a partner, but that partner would have to be so ideal that they might not even exist unless they were a perfected robot.

You don't want a robot, but an actual human being is way too difficult to deal with, and believe it or not, this is the kind of week you'll be having. Many squared transits have you wondering what you want, and by the time Venus goes direct at the end of the week, you'll smooth it all out and conclude that you're better off alone, on your own. Fantasy over reality anyway, for you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.