3 Zodiac Signs Handle Failure Gracefully On August 26, 2023

What we are looking at today, August 26, 2023, is how we deal with our ambitions, and while today may bring those dreams and goals to the forefront of our minds, we may also have to deal with the concept of not reaching those goals in time. What's going on, cosmically, is that we've got an exciting transit today: Moon square Mars.

We learn from this transit that our 'eyes are bigger than our mouths' as they used to say to children who wish for large portions of sweet things. We hunger for more, we strive for more, we demand more, more, more but on this day, we come to know that having 'more' isn't as easy as we might have thought it to be.

That's how Moon square Mars puts us in our place. While this is a positive transit and can help us see our goals clearly, it might also be a little too inspiring in that the timing might not be ready for us, even though we feel we are ready for the timing. So, what we're looking at today is how we react when we are told to slow down. This will be a nearly impossible task for three zodiac signs: slow down. Not me, not me, said the zodiac sign who refused to pace themselves.

Some of us are not cut out for listening to rules or paying attention to things like timing. We want what we want now and don't feel we're asking for the impossible. We know we can accomplish everything we set out for, and with Moon square Mars at our backs, we feel it ten times as much ... but that doesn't mean we get to live it out ... not today. Today is when the three zodiac signs most affected by Moon square Mars learn to wait their turn. Unnerving!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes handle failure gracefully on August 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are so brilliant and strong, but you are also quite demanding, and what you demand of yourself is far more intense than what you demand of anyone else. In this case, on August 26, 2023, you demand results. And, because you are under the influence of Moon square Mars, those results may not come as rapidly as expected. You are at odds with your ambition today.

You know yourself to be a total winner, a go-getter, an absolute master of the game. Yet, timing doesn't seem to have a slot open for you on this day, which frustrates you. So, it's all about swallowing your pride and dealing with it. You've dealt with it before and you'd be kidding yourself if you thought you wouldn't have to deal with it again. It's all OK.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always preferred to write your own rules, which worked out for you, as you don't push anyone else into following you. This becomes troublesome for you when your ambition runs up against someone else's idea of what you should do, and there are times when that cannot be helped, especially in the workplace. We must accept that it's not a free-for-all in the work environment as we have to work with others, which means you, Gemini.

During the transit of Moon square Mars, you will want to break free from the people you are working with because you feel you can do better without them. Still, you are obligated to work with them, and on August 26, 2023, you will either have to bite the bullet or walk away. This could jeopardize future work opportunities, so think twice before acting on this day.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Rules? Yeah, that's a funny one. It's so funny that you think of it as something you rarely need attention to. The idea of having to buckle into someone else's view of what your future looks like is a screeching laugh riot to you until you realize that you are subject to the laws of the universe. Those laws imply that everything goes according to time. Time is your enemy today, even though it can also be your best friend.

What you're working with is the transit of Moon square Mars, which lets you know that when you think you are the King of All Time, you are merely a player, like the rest of us, and that you, too, must accept certain ways. On August 26, 2023, you will find it easier to get the pace of your future success if you work with the universe rather than fight it today.

