3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 23, 2023

Whoa! We have a lot going on today. First off, today is the day Virgo season begins, and stays with us until September 22, 2023. Let's also talk about Mercury retrograde as today begins its backwards journey and never forgets to take us with it. But! We're not going to concentrate on any of that today, as there are plenty of other powerful and positive transits going on today that will help to boost our love lives and get us all back on track. We have to mention that we will be working with the forces of Moon sextile Mercury, which will instantly help us get through the initial ups and downs of the retrograde. This is key when it comes to love and communication.

What today provides three zodiac signs with is the verbal equipment to get through any disagreement, in fact, today is the kind of day where our romantic relationships actually benefit by a little sparring. It's good to argue with our partners during Moon sextile Mercury because we can then see what they are made of, and we might end up very impressed. Arguing may be a way to show our intelligence, and if there's something we want to prove to our mates, today, we may just be able to do so in very impressive ways.

Today brings us closer to the people we already know and trust; we may feel a little tribal in so much as our tendency on this day, August 23, 2023 is to stick with what works. But we will also realize that if we trust our people, most especially our romantic partners, we can 'push' it, just that little bit extra to see what they think about it all. Today gives three zodiac signs that 'meeting of the minds' that was well needed within the context of the love relationship.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 23, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While the world is fussing over the idea that Mercury has just gone into retrograde, you're able to handle the situation like a boss. Not only do you know what you're doing today, you know how to do it and do it well. Today is a very good day for you to express your love for the person you are with, as you've come to realize that there is no reason to hold back.

During Moon sextile Mercury, you'll find that words come very easily to you, and that those words are supported by honest emotions. So, why not show the one you love what you're feeling? The mood is good and the feeling is positive, and you will find that on August 23, 2023, there is no reason to withhold your deep romantic feelings. The universe is telling you to go for it. So ... go for it, Gemini. Express yourself.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

First day of Virgo season and you are feeling mighty fine if you do say so yourself. You see the future and it looks bright, in fact, you may end up spending a good deal of this day planning something outrageously expensive with your romantic partner.

It's about time the two of you had something really special to look forward to, and you've seen that between the two of you, there's always some excuse that holds you back. Well, during Moon sextile Mercury on August 23, 2023, you won't be able to find a good reason to procrastinate any longer and when you see how enthusiastic your partner is about doing something fun and extravagant, it will strengthen your resolve and before the day is over, you'll have something super fun to look forward to.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's only one person you want to be with today and it's your romantic partner, as they are the number one go-to in your life and they make you very happy. The good part is that you're already happy, so you're not in 'need' of them; you simply want to spend time with them, sharing the same 'rare air' of your love.

You and your person get along so well during Moon sextile Mercury, and because you both value a good conversation more than anything, you'll get to share some incredibly inspiring ideas on this day, August 23, 2023. You feel safe with your partner and they with you, and that makes such a difference as you've been feeling a little scared by 'the big, bad world' as of recently. It will be nice for you to run into the arms of someone who truly loves you. Enjoy the feeling, Scorpio.

