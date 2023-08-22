3 Zodiac Signs Find Independence From Love On August 23, 2023

On August 23, three zodiac signs find their independence from love. Today brings us that breath of fresh air that we didn't know we needed. We're looking at how on August 23, 2023, the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter affects our need for independence, and how once it hits, there's no looking back. This transit works especially well for those of us who have been sitting on the fence when it comes to some huge decision that we've been intentionally putting off. This even reaches deep into the terrain of love and friends, even family is at stake once we get a load of Moon opposite Jupiter in our lives. What this transit inspires in us is a need to do things on our own, but the kicker is...doing it. Not just thinking about it.

Today, three zodiac signs will be inspired by this transit to the point where we actually take action. Today is one of those 'do or die' days, when we take our lives seriously and we get up, out and on the ball. We can't do what we want if there are people dragging us down, and that real lesson here is that those who drag us down don't mean to; they are just doing what comes naturally to them. The problem is, we've let them take us down with them; it's not their fault. This one's on us, and with Moon opposite Jupiter in the sky on August 23, 2023, we will see how it's up to us. If independence is what we want, then we are the only ones who can give it to ourselves.

August 23 is a day of liberation for these three zodiac signs. This is a time for celebration and jubilation; allow yourself to feel powerful. Allow yourself to move independently without the need for approval or even advice. Sometimes, we just 'gotta do what we gotta do' and the only way to get there is to grab the bull by the horns and make is happen. These three zodiac signs will know the feeling today, August 23, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today lets you see something that you always knew was there, yet didn't have the nerve or the courage to accept, and that is that you need to be free. You have been there for everybody; you're the caretaker of the world, and you've taken on everyone's woes and pains. Because you are compassionate and caring, you don't let anyone down, but you've also started to suffer for this and on August 23, 2023, you won't be able to deny the reality that is all pervasive in your life right now and that is that you need to be free ... from it all.

You need to live your own life and you have made so many provisions for others that you know in your heart that you've denied yourself this freedom ... and it's starting to hurt. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you won't say no to independence any longer, Aries. Get out there and fight for yourself ... NOW!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one lesson that's really starting to ring true for you, it's the idea that while it's nice to take in the advice and suggestions of others, it's even nicer to listen to your own heart and trust in it. You have always passed the buck when it comes to trusting what your heart tells you, and it has always told you one thing: Own your life. Own your decisions. Trust your gut.

On August 23, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter, you will recognize one thing: it's time. Time to let the battle cry out! Point that arrow and shoot, Sagittarius. Aim for freedom and independence. You are nobody's servant, and you never will be. Don't settle for less than who you really are, a brave and valiant horse. Seek out what makes you happy, Archer, and trust that if you believe in it, then it shall be so.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have always had a fearless streak in you, and you've also noticed that over time, you've reduced that fearlessness just so you could fit in to what others expect of you. People wants you in your place so they can count on you to be there when THEY want you, but that's not necessarily what you want, and on August 23, 2023, the entire history of your life of doing what others expect will come crashing down on you.

It's time to reach deep down inside and bring back that fearless warrior; the transit is Moon opposite Jupiter, and it is here to support that drive. Do not forget who you are, Pisces. Know yourself the way you've always known yourself and do not define yourself by other people's standards. Stand up and be the independent voice. Be proud of who you are; strong, fearless and free.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.