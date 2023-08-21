The Love Horoscope Brings Change For Each Zodiac Sign On August 22, 2023

There's so much in store for your zodiac sign's love horoscope on August 22, 2023. Here's what today's astrology means for your sign starting Tuesday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 22, 2023:

Aries

You have a lot of love to give, Aries, and when you find someone you care for, you want everything to be perfect, but life gets messy. You may mess up from time to time. Today, briefly evaluate your romantic life and the factors influencing your relationships. With Mercury preparing to retrograde in Virgo this week, it's time to start anew in matters of the heart. You can learn from the past and make tomorrow better than ever.

Taurus

You're a true romantic at heart, Taurus, and when you are ready to give yourself to someone, you go all the way. Today, redefine romance. Consider how you show your love now and what can help you feel more connected and attached to a partner. This week, try to discover and appreciate how love can be expressed and felt.

Gemini

How do you define the word 'family,' Gemini? Sometimes things don't turn out how we expect, and the upcoming days can reveal areas needing improvement. Your strengths, including your supportive role in your relationship's dynamics, can be discovered. What are your gifts and talents, and how do they impact the way you love?

Cancer

Love can be confusing at times, and during this window of Mercury's shadow, the area of life that needs the most work can start to show its face to you. You may see what's not working the way you hoped and how you've accepted less from yourself and others. Today and tomorrow, you see it's time for change and feel ready to work on yourself.

Leo

You must invest your time into things that matter to you, or it's all lip service. As Mercury prepares to retrograde this week, the area of your love life affected most is financial habits. Money can undermine how you and your partner feel about your relationship's security. This week, consider rethinking your current money habits and working together to improve them.

Virgo

Today you desire to know yourself better, which has everything to do with your self-worth and personal value. During the last few days of Mercury shadow, you may discover what you need to feel respected and loved. Today, rather than settle for less than what you need — healthy love — you can pull back and even withdraw a commitment. You want to feel valued and loved.

Libra

Sometimes an ending is inevitable, and when a relationship is coming to a close, you can tell by how things happen before it's over. During Mercury shadow, you recognize that some situations can't last forever. Today brings wisdom where you can let go when you are too afraid. You know where to stop compromising for the sake of love that you know isn't right for you.

Scorpio

A friendship can develop into something more, Scorpio, but you can't know if you don't give it a try. Sometimes dating someone you've always considered a friend feels unnatural at first. But your best friend is the perfect type of person to love, Scorpio. They know and love you for who you are, no matter what.

Sagittarius

Work can be a type of escape from hurt or a recent breakup. Today you may find solace in your work relationships where you forget about problems, focus on being productive, and do something that gives you positive results without hurt feelings or a bit of drama.

Capricorn

What do you need to learn about love? You may think you know how to be a good lover, but a relationship partner may say something that catches you off guard today. There are areas you can work on as a team, but also areas of love where you have to work on yourself without judgment from your significant other.

Aquarius

Be open and transparent today. Today's Mercury shadow may bring you a side of you that you rarely express. You can express your ideals for a loving relationship, including secret fears. You may realize where you can be less flexible in the relationship and find a way to let go of control so you both can enjoy time together more.

Pisces

An ex may reach out this week, and today you may find yourself thinking about them without any reason. It's hard to get over the past when you wish things could have changed. Today brings a desire for closure, and you may get your wish to come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.