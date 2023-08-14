love horoscope for august 15, 2023

Romance takes on new meaning during today's love horoscope. Here's what is in store for your sign zodiac on August 15, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 15, 2023:

Aries

Today's Mercury in Virgo brings up tough conversations for the sake of improving your relationship. You may notice that your interactions in dating aren't as healthy as you'd like for them to be. So, today your nit-picky side may come out to show you how to uphold high standards and ask for what you believe you deserve in love.

Taurus

You're driven by passion today, Taurus, but your desire to get close to someone does not mean you are unaware of where the relationship may lead — or not. The caveat for you during Mars in Virgo is to be careful not to drive a relationship forward due to lust alone. Know your intentions so when you pursue someone it's for the right reasons.

Gemini

An ex love may return into your life, thanks to Jupiter in Taurus today. You never know when someone has finally learned their lesson and realized what they could have done to make things right in your previous relationship. If you're still looking to work things out but wonder if their words are sincere, listen to your heart, as Jupiter may reveal that yes, this is a good time to retest the waters.

Cancer

Love and fate are two inescapable energies, and while the North Node is in your career sector, it can also bring a lover into your life related to your workplace. Today be sure to do something that helps you to stand out from the crowd and draws a connection to you. Wear red as a power color and don't be shy about accepting after work get-together invites as it can open the door to conversations with a coworker you've not met yet.

Leo

The past is a teacher, but it can also be where you have experienced a type of emotional wound in love. Today's Chiron in Aries does a bit of work on your heart, Leo. You discover how much you need true companionship and love by how you were not treated in the past, and how you need to be treated in the future.

Virgo

Today your love life gets a little break from the monotony that can happen in long-term love. You are ready to spice things up by surprising your mate with something special. You could pick up tickets to the theatre for this upcoming weekend or go to a movie in the middle of the week. Take time to plan a little weekend getaway and remove yourself from the stresses of life. It's time to rekindle love.

Libra

Try not to be overly preoccupied with the things you can't control, Libra. Today's Neptune retrograde can facilitate worry and concerns about matters you have tried to fix but have been unable to do so. This can cause you to feel some concern about the future, and pull your energy away from your partner. Rather than hold on to this worry by yourself, share openly what's going on. You may be surprised how beneficial open communication can be, even when it's about the less pleasant stuff.

Scorpio

You can't take back what you said, Scorpio. Today as Pluto retrograde intensifies in your communication sector, you become at risk of saying something you wish you could take back. Think things through carefully before talking about your thoughts and feelings. Allow yourself time to answer a question once it's been thought out for a moment.

Sagittarius

Self-love is one of the best forms of romance you can experience, Sagittarius. You may find that today all you want to do is work on your inner life and nurture your soul. Today, ask for space from your mate if you need it. Don't worry if you're not in touch for a solid day, you simply want to enjoy your me-time without fearing the sound of aloneness.

Capricorn

Stand your ground for a deeper commitment, Capricorn. Right now, Saturn has helped to make it clear to you that you don't enjoy being single. You prefer to be in a relationship with a loving partner or not at all. So, today you may be putting your foot down asking your mate to commit or to part ways.

Aquarius

You want a peaceful home life, and today it may feel like a hard thing to have while Uranus continues to stir things in your life related to family. Patience can be rewarding for you if you trust yourself and not allow the attitude or mood of others to pull you away from your own peace of mind.

Pisces

The South Node in Libra can bring into your life a surreal relationship experience with a soulmate, but this may not be a forever mate. You may find yourself in a unique position to get closer from a long lost love that you did not get to say your goodbyes to. But now that they found you, you can clear the air and move on healed and emotionally free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.