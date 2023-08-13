love horoscope for august 14, 2023

Love changes, and that's part of what today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on August 14, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 14, 2023:

Aries

Venus loses its light today as it grows closer to the Sun and you may feel the impact most in your romantic light. This lack of expression by the planet of love may shine a light as to why the 'passion' is lost from your romantic life.

So, if you've been in a relationship and things seem to have hit a plateau, don't give up hope, Aries. Sometimes you won't feel love in your relationship, but that does not mean it isn't there. It simply means you need to wait for the intensity to return to your relationship.

Taurus

Nothing means more to you than family and the love that you share, so today when life feels a bit 'off' don't blame yourself. You're ruled by Venus, and Venus cazimi effects your home life making it hard to express emotions that nurture closeness and builds close bonds with the people you love.

Today, Taurus you may feel that something important is missing from your home life, but the good news is that you're not one to leave things alone when they have popped on your radar. You'll work twice as hard to make things right because that's what you do.

Gemini

Sometimes it's not what you say but how you say it that affects your relationship the most, Gemini. During the tightening of Venus and the Sun's relationship you may sense that your message falls on deaf ears making it difficult to communicate the depth of your emotions to someone special.

Don't let communication challenges become a dealbreaker, Gemini. Take a deep breath and work through it with a bit more intentionality and effort. You've got this!

Cancer

There is a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel, even if you can't see it, Cancer. Financial problems and challenges continue to put pressure in your love life, and today you may long for a solution just to give you a sense of peace in your heart. While this may not happen right away, continue to believe and hope for a better future. With Venus compromised right now, you have to work a bit harder and smarter to get what you need and where you want to be in love.

Leo

Knowing yourself and staying committed to yourself is the first part of having a deep, abiding relationship with another person, but today confusion makes it hard to tune into your inner thoughts and feelings. Venus cazimi takes place in your sign, and your ego can become a problem. Remember to keep your ego in check even while honoring your boundaries while trying to meet someone halfway in your relationship.

Virgo

You have been hoping for a previous relationship to pick up back where it once was. But, Venus retrograde has not been helpful to you and it can feel like you're prior relationship may be lost forever, never to be regained again. During this dark point of uncertainty in your love life, Venus retrograde helps you to see how important doing your inner work is and that loving yourself is an excellent way to spend your time while you heal and hope for things to work out a certain way.

Libra

There are days when you may have to stand alone in the world to get what you want, Libra. Today, with Venus so close with the Sun, friendships, family and lovers may seem hard to connect with. When loneliness sets in, take heart and don't allow yourself to become discouraged. Not everyone is perfect to all, and you may need to take time for yourself to figure out what you want so you can attract that into your life.

Scorpio

Work can get in the way of love and romance, Scorpio. Today priorities become muddled as you strive to build a career that brings you happiness and self-fulfillment. Remember, life happens and moments can fly by in an instant. At the end of your life what do you want to be known for the most? Put your time on the area of your life that has the most value — and it that is love, then focus on that a bit more this week.

Sagittarius

Love teaches us lessons about ourselves, the people around us and the person that holds our heart. Today, these lessons may be difficult to grasp. You may find it hard to understand your significant other or to see their point of view. During these moments when a family or loved one is acting in a way that you prefer they wouldn't, be patient. Venus retrograde is too close to the Sun to help you out, and you will need more compassion and understanding than usual.

Capricorn

A healthy love may be harder to find lately, but you can start with a healthy identity of yourself. Today focus on self-importance and self-value. Aim to be all that you can be in your relationships so that you endear those who want to be with you more intimately and deter those who don't have sincerity in their hearts.

Aquarius

All relationships go through moments where there feels like a rift is forming and you consider breaking things off. Today put the substance of love at the top of your priority list. Stop worrying whether or not your parter will be who you want them to be. You can determine if this relationship matches your standards, and if not, decide to talk about it and eventually plan what you need to do next as a team.

Pisces

It's time to make more time for love and less time for things that you don't need in your life anymore. Note that creativity has a place in love and relationships, Pisces. Everything you do is rooted in love, Pisces. When you feel like you want to try something new, consider what would make you most happy and strive for it in your relationship, but also in your personal life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.