Your love horoscope for August 13, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology from Aries through Pisces.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 13, 2023:

Aries

Aries, an amazing moment in time has happened today and it brings you great strength and courage. Saturn retrograde in Pisces finds a moment of silence where it speaks to no other planet. This solitude may bring you to a place in your heart where you finally realize all the things you've not noticed in the past. Your partner's strengths and their weaknesses, that the grass isn't greener on the other side, and your ability to overcome adversity and resist the temptation to throw in the towel and give up when deep inside your heart you know that you don't really want to. Today is the day, Aries, where you recommit to love and all it's phases for the sole purpose of living in truth of who you are and what your love life can be.

Taurus

Your friends can make or break a relationship, Taurus. Friends are wonderful to have and it's even better when you and your partner can find a supportive community to uphold the values you want to see practiced in your relationship. If you've been feeling disconnected from your friends because of your relationship (or vice versa) today's a good day to talk things through with your partner. Thanks to good old Saturn retrograde, there's a lull in activity first thing in the morning. So start today brainstorming and strategizing with your mate on how to make your relationship work from the outside in, and see where things go.

Gemini

Love is sacrifice, Gemini and sometimes the thing we release is our right to be right or our right to the things that make our lives most convenient. Today's Saturn retrograde in Pisces reminds you that instead of putting your pride above love you may need to put your relationship above all things. Even if you're a single, the decisions you make today impact you and your partner's future together. So, today presents you with this amazing opportunity to do the right thing for the sake of the romance you want — now and in the future.

Cancer

Let's not villainize jealousy, Cancer when it arises out of sweet passion and a desire to protect the integrity of your relationship. Today strong emotions reveal to you when something is wrong, and it gives you a nudge to work hard and fix it. The pressures of life can become unbearable at times, and trying to manage it all can leave you tired and rob you of your time together. When the night falls, you may feel anger because you didn't get the love you wanted or threatened because the distance in your relationship has grown bigger. The end result? Negative feelings cause you to react and attack your partner not the problem. Today, though, with the grace of Saturn retrograde a golden opportunity presents itself to see things for what they are and work together to make improvements.

Leo

Your love life needs a roadmap, Leo. A relationship is merely two people deciding to walk through life together, and if you're headed in different directions, where will that lead you? Saturn retrograde stirs deep awareness in your heart today about the meaning of love and its purpose for your life. At the core of what you want is a need, and that's to have a person beside you holding your hand and giving support, and you doing the same. It's a waiting game at times, but rather than hold on to someone you know isn't right for you, you may find it better to let go and wait for the one who is.

Virgo

Virgo, not all that is broken in love gets lost. Sometimes a relationship must fall apart in order to be built back up correctly. When you first fall in love with someone and intimacy can happen so quickly that life has to catch up with your relationship. But don't let faded passion keep you from seeing the potential of your relationship. You're two imperfect people on a quest for perfect love. The goal of togetherness may seem lost or out of reach, but today we have the courage of Saturn retrograde in Pisces. You find it in your heart to rebuild now that you see where things didn't have a chance to grow roots, and fortify your partnership so that it can last ... forever ... if that's what you want to do.

Libra

Love is an exercise of courage, Libra. All the relationships you've had in the past that didn't work out for you are mini sprints toward the marathon that will become your forever love. Today's lesson from Saturn in Pisces is to realize how valuable all your experiences have been. Nothing you've experienced is a loss but a gain because it's helped you to be the person you are today.

And today's love horoscope brings you a high level of peace in love because the moment you become comfortable with yourself and how love has been for you, you're able to take that healing and be open to the type of healthy and whole love you deeply desire and long for.

Scorpio

Today Saturn stands alone in your sector of passion — and romance. This can be a lonely time for you, Scorpio, but it's also an opportune time.

You'll need to manage your expectations, Scorpio, about what your relationship will look like to you in comparison with others.. Sometimes the person you love will never be accepted by family or friends. It's confusing at times when you care for someone so much and feel happy but others don't feel happy *for* you. Today, you may find yourself in a position where you have to take a stand and decide that the opinion of others don't matter. Mature love stands alone without any need for outside affirmation, and if in your heart you believe this person is for you, then trust yourself.

Sagittarius

When someone loves you, they will help you, Sagittarius. Today's Saturn retrograde is an opportunity for you to review the big picture of your love life, but not simply in romantic terms but also monetary ones. If you're not fully ready to be in a relationship yet due to financial problems, and have met someone who claims to love you, remember that person will help you. Chances are that during Saturn retrograde's stillness in Pisces, you may see a demonstration of someone's love for you through how they respond to your time of need — opening of their wallet, and going beyond words.

Capricorn

Communication is an important part of relationships, Capricorn, and with Saturn helping you to focus on the pauses of life and love it's time to review the quality of your connection. Quality conversation is more than how a person talks to you ... it's also how they listen, receive what you say, and how they fall in (or out) of love with you when you've poured your heart out to them.

Today will be revealing. The times when you're at work or doing your own thing and not talking to someone you care about will speak volumes about how they feel for you, (and how you care for them).

Because when you reconnect today, after being out of touch with one another, you'll see if there's a depth of desire to understand, comprehend and bring value to your relationship is found in what is done with those moments. Today is going to reveal what you need to know about the condition of your relationship and where things may stand.

Aquarius

Peer pressure can hurt your relationship, Aquarius, and today be careful not to overspend on friends when your money is needed at home. With Saturn in your sector of money and personal property, you're being called to a higher standard of ethics and action in your love life and it involves fiscal responsibility to yourself — and your partner. Of course, you've earned your own money and you can do with it what you want, but financial strains could put pressure on the love you share. So, during today's Saturn retrograde in Pisces consider the value of what you desire carefully: to be a generous person to friends or a responsible partner to your family. The choice is yours.

Pisces

Father time is here to help you realize an important thing about life and love today: It's time to grow up. Long-lasting love requires a lot of maturity. This week, there may be tests on many levels that could make you feel insecure about yourself, your partner, and the influences of life that impact your relationship.

The universe uses Saturn to prepare you for these moments today, so that when life gets hard you see things differently. You won't fall back on the old ways you used to do things to cope with tension and pressure. Self-love becomes your motivator helping you to make wiser and more solid decisions. Today, doing the work of Saturn keeps you focused on what you desire and long for in the future instead of living solely for the moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.