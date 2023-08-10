Today's love horoscope for August 11, 2023 brings Venus retrograde and Mercury into light. Here's how their energies impact relationships this Friday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, August 11, 2023:

Aries

Life gets in the way of love sometimes, but today with Venus so close to the Sun you are able to hold relationships to a higher standard. Why let circumstances dictate how or when you enjoy a hug from a friend or go for a walk beneath the stars with your sweetheart? In true Aries-style, you take the lead. Tonight, you'll be sending a sweet text to let your significant other know you want to put in the effort.

And it pays off for you. The celestial influences of the universe conspire to bring your life back to center so that you can experience all the happiness in the world — intimate connections and enlightening conversations with your mate. Who knows ... even Mars may swoon!

Taurus

You sweet bull of a Taurus, you can be such a bully bear but then there are times when your softer side come out, and it's what everyone loves about you. Today's focus involves your family — the joy your life feels in your little slice of the world where you and others are there for each other — no matter what.

Today's Sun conjunct Venus plans to pull on your stubborn little heartstrings in all the right ways. You dig in your heels and stand firm in your decision to be there for others and to let your generous love light shine.

Gemini

You're so good at starting conversations and when the timing and mood are right you have no problem keeping the flow of banter going. Today your livelier side is what makes the night go so well.

With Venus and the Sun intensifying the communication sector, you're not only a good listener, you're a shoulder to lean on, a confidant to open-up to, and a person that knows how amazingly good it feels to spend time together with no agenda at all. This is what you bring to the table in your love life today. Good for you ... and everyone else who is lucky enough to love you.

Cancer

Love can take you to new heights, but it can also walk you down to difficult lows. Today, be sure to cover your emotional buttons, in case someone tries to push them, even if it is unintentional on their part. Cancer, today may feel like forever, but this too shall pass. Who hasn't felt like an outlier? We all have, so as the Moon experiences some adversity from three tough planets, you may too.

Any place in your heart that is left unhealed may be exposed, and where there are cracks in your relationship's foundation, you may feel unable to bridge the gap and work things out. It's important to remember that you have freewill and can choose how to respond to hardships today.

Leo

Today don't let your fears hold back your hope. There are times in life when you simply need to sit back and reflect. Love is worth thinking about, and today is perfect for pondering the future. When you day dream about your life and who you will spend it with, don't be afraid to feel the vision with your whole heart.

Of course, you always keep both feet solidly placed on the ground, but let your spirit soar. It's by feeling things deeply that you manifest them into reality, and with the Sun so close to Venus in your sign today and for the rest of the month, you're at a place where anything can happen — for love.

Virgo

You're so ready to love and with the desire to fall hard, you also want to know who this person is that has won your emotions over.

Love is such a powerful emotion, but with influence comes responsibility. Mercury is etching closer toward Mars in your sign and when these two combine energies it can feel as though you are rediscovering your partner all over again.

Plan for this in advance by scheduling an adventure you can do together. Aim for quality time and activities that allow you to share what's on your heart, but also keeps you both mentally stimulated.

Libra

What's there to fear when you fall in love? Today you may find yourself in this strange predicament: you're in love and insecurity has started to show its ugly face. The combination can be both unsettling and hopeful. On one hand, your heart is alive and someone has found a way to touch your life so deeply.

Yet, your fear of losing them can lead to self-sabotaging behavior, and you don't want that, Libra. So, today come clean about how you feel. The vulnerability can bring you closer together as you learn to protect each other's feelings and help encourage the healing process.

Scorpio

When it comes to possessiveness, you can hold on tightly or let someone go — it all depends on how much you feel the relationship has value long term.

Today can be one of those amazing days where you see sparks and a long-term future. This is what you've hoped and here it is, on the horizon happening before your eyes. So surreal!

Sagittarius

Lucky in love? Count your lucky stars. Yes, that's you, Sagittarius as you learn to navigate the waters of romance and make things happen.

You may prefer the single life or you could be single (and looking); regardless, someone could walk into your world and change everything around simply because you found something rare in each other. It's one of those moments in time to be expectant. Good things come to those who wait. Be patient.

Capricorn

Who do you believe you are, Capricorn. The question of identity may come up for you today, and when Saturn squares the Ascendent, you find yourself ready to strip off any and all self-inflicted negative compliments and open your heart to the kind words you receive from others.

With an open heart, you are ready to savor the sweet moments of surrender without looking back at where you have been or where your partner once was. All that matters is the now and your future — hand in hand, two hearts awaiting a brighter future to appear for you as a 'us' on the horizon.

Aquarius

The single life isn't for everyone, but today with no planets in your sign a part of you may feel ready for some independence.

If you're currently in a partnership, the desire to be free can feel a little unsettling, but with Uranus speaking with the Sun today, activating your commitment sector, there's a lesson for you to grow from. Are you spending enough time doing things for yourself and with yourself? Could you be happier if you simply just took some time for you?

Pisces

Everything happens for a reason, and that includes falling in love. When love is right, you just know. Fate of Fortune brings new energy into your romantic life so don't stay home tonight. Instead, make a plan to go out and do something a little out of the ordinary with a friend or a partner.

Go for a walk ion the boardwalk or enjoy a nice, quiet dinner at a local restaurant. Hold hands and be fully present. Let your heart be wide open to receive the love that the universe wants to give you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.