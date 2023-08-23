Today we experience the energy of the Moon in Sagittarius. As it moves toward the First Quarter Moon phase, a crisis point in astrology, we reach a point where change is required. Here's how this affects your horoscope for today, August 24, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you ready to learn and grow, Aries? Today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is a crisis point; you see the areas of life where you feel stuck. Sagittarius rules your long-distance travel, educational and personal philosophy sector. You may receive an invitation to go out of town during the next few days. Today is also ideal for attending or buying tickets to a convention for personal development or to complete CEUs for a professional license.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Handle your affairs, Taurus. Today's First Quarter Moon is a time for action. When your shared resources and inheritance sector is activated, it's time to organize and manage necessary paperwork regarding estate planning, wealth transfer, and things that need to be done in the event of a family member's passing or health crisis. While it's never an easy topic to discuss, it's always wisest to be proactive. So, do the work before it's needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius takes place in your commitment sector, which means you're thinking about the future and know what you want in your life — commitment. If you've been dating someone, you may feel ready to discuss making the relationship official. If you've been on the fence about returning to the relationship scene and not returning to dating after a breakup, today is a good day to get back in and test the waters of love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today making health a priority comes naturally to you. It can be so easy to skip the gym or eat a dessert (one more time) after you've decided to be healthy and fit for yourself. But this First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius can give you the boldness to talk yourself out of old behavior patterns. One thing that can be helpful for you during this lunar phase is to research health and fitness apps that support your chosen new lifestyle. If you have considered joining a support group or consulting with a dietician or doctor, it's a good day for scheduling these appointments.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are a pretty romantic, Leo. Your sign rules the house of romance. So, when today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius arrives and triggers your love sector, it can enhance your desire for romance and affection. Today you may feel a longing for someone in your life that has the potential for lasting love. If you're single and looking, you might meet someone new who exhibits the traits you're looking for in a perfect match. Today's Moon brings you the energy of love, and it's a beautiful day to be open to relationship possibilities.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you lay a firm foundation to build on in your personal and professional life, thanks to the Quarter Moon. You enjoy feeling comfortable at home, and wherever you find yourself, today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius invites a desire to nest and get comfortable in your skin. You will have a good return for any hard work you do, and your supervisor or boss will find you dependable and reliable.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Conversations are essential to every relationship, and today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius can bring up an intense debate that needs to happen. Still, you needed to figure out what way to approach things. This fierce energy could create arguments or a feeling of imbalance due to loose ends or uncertain closure. Try not to control the outcome, Libra. Instead, use this time to put everything on the table and address problems individually.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Money and financial topics will likely come for you during this First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius. So, use this time to check up on real estate, property taxes or your budget and debt. Since Sagittarius is 'mutable' energy, you can renegotiate payment plans, find a helpful loophole or figure out a system that helps you manage your expenses more sensibly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This First Quarter Moon arrives in your zodiac sign, bringing attention to the little things you need to dedicate time and attention to, but have yet to. So, treat today like a new year's resolution day where you set a few goals for yourself with a deadline. If you have to schedule dental appointments, your annual physical or anything that you still need to do to ensure you're in tip-top shape, today's perfect.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Endings are inevitable because they make way for something new. Today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius can be a tie-cutter for an area of your life that you've held on to for too long but isn't good for you long-term. Today don't be sad or chase after people that tell you goodbye. Try not to fight for what you know is wrong for you but leaves you feeling comfortable. What is 'better than nothing' is to be viewed as it is, a nonessential. Don't make compromises today, Capricorn. You can create new deals for your life once certain things are cleared away.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friendship is in focus today during the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius. You step up to the plate and engage with others for the sake of business and networking for career purposes. If you have an inactive LinkedIn, start re-engaging by posting or updating your profile. Give a review of past coworkers and their relationship with you. Try to get reinvolved with things that help boost your activity professionally.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your career is getting a boost during this First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius. You might become extra busy at work and wonder why there's so much to do. The universe is providing you with an accelerated upgrade, Pisces. Today, you'll want to be more open-minded and flexible as opportunities present themselves. It won't last long with Sagittarius energy, so seize the moment while you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.