Today's tarot horoscope for August 18, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You may be small, Aries, but you sure know how to be mighty. Today's strength tarot card reveals that you have what it takes to make it through a tough challenge. Today, life may test your patience, but nothing stops you from doing what you know you have to do. Your mind is set and you're going to follow through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things aren't always crystal clear, and the Moon tarot card is a sign that you may remain in confusion today. When you feel uncertain about a situation it's better to take a step back and wait for the clouds to part and for the truth to surface. If you have the opportunity to hold back on a decision you can't reverse, it's best to hold off for another day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You love change, but this card, The Hierophant, reminds you to allow rules to stay in place especially if they are working for you. A shorter path is always nice to try, but not if it disrupts and entire system. Don't usher in change for the sake of change alone. Do things that make sense and fit with the entire picture of your situation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

A beautiful day is in store for you, Cancer. When you get the Sun tarot card it's a sign that your life is going to have a smooth run today. There's lots to do before the week is over, but time will work in your favor. All the pieces of life's puzzle snap into place, and you feel like you have what you need within reach.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

The world needs more people like you, Leo. There are many struggles in life that threaten to steal away your joy and kind-heartedness but you choose to be different from most people. You're someone who will hold open doors and pay it forward where you can. You are softie!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

If you have a legal matter that's pending, this is a great sign for your situation. Today's a good day to pay off any speeding tickets or file important legal papers like for a marriage, divorce or settlement. There's wisdom in the courtroom for you, Virgo, and if you're serving on jury duty, you'll have a clear mind to help you make a sound decision.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Today's a spiritually creative day. You have an artistic flair that needs to be expressed. It's a perfect day to go to an art museum or to stroll your favorite crafting store. Make plans with a few friends to get together over the weekend and make a homemade item to gift away or showcase at home.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

When someone is no longer in love it shows in their eyes. You may be seeing the signs of a relationship ending and it's not something you want but it's also a relief. You felt in your heart that things were beginning to shift. Today is simply a confirmation of what you knew. You're ready to move on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

If someone wants to start an argument, today they have come to the right place. You're a fighter, Sagittarius. When you need to be sharp tongued you have no qualms saying what you think and feel. Good luck to the person who tries to take you down with gossip or slander. You'll be quick to stop the nonsense and do damage control.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Today things in your relationship seem to flow nicely. You're in tune with each other's emotions. You are able to show support for each other. You feel happy together and nothing can separate your bond. You're in love and it shows.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

When you're gifted, others notice but your talents may completely evade you. Where your sweet spot is that's where to focus your energy today. You may find that doing work that you love allows time to fly and puts a smile on your face. There's a deep satisfaction in knowing you did a good job and you got paid for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always watching, helping and giving you guidance, and today notice it. A good word of wisdom may come from a friend or a stranger. You may read a billboard or sign with a message that you know is meant for you. Angel numbers all around can help you remain connected and sense that you're never alone, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.