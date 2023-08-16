Today's tarot horoscope for August 17, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Some problems cannot be solved no matter how many different ways you attempt to do so. Today's Tower tarot card brings up heavy emotions, Aries. Today you may grasp the full meaning of the saying, "If you can't beat them, then join them." The high road may simply be admitting defeat and trying to move on to things you have the ability to change without wasting time or energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Today luck finds you where you are, Taurus. You're on an uphill climb to success, and the Wheel of Fortune denotes that you are working in such a way that life brings you the type of results you hope for. You will have friends and family cheering you on and applauding your wins today. It's a great day to acknowledge the people in your life that support you the most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think things through, but once you make a decision, don't second-guess yourself. The Judgement tarot card is a powerful card to receive and it reveals a day where you need to use all your common sense and reasoning to fulfill your obligations for the day. Even in matters where things seem to be running on automatic will demand more thought from you. Be sure to cross all your t's and dot all i's today as attention to detail will be needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You have what it takes to get the most from this life, Cancer, and when you have the World tarot card it's a sign to go with the flow. Everything happens for a reason, and even though you may never truly fathom why the universe moves in a certain way or direction, today is not a day to push an agenda or try to assert control. Today, you will want to let things happen as they are meant to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is such a wonderful thing, but sometimes a relationship is challenged by external factors. Today you'll want to be careful what you dedicate your precious time and energy to. New people can be alluring, new social situations entertaining and interesting. Love will require more active commitment from you so you don't stray away to things that may disappoint or provide short term fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

When you have decided to quit a habit or go on on a weight loss journey temptation comes at you a bit harder than usual. Today cravings are strongest and you will need to coach yourself through the temptations of life. You've got this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe speaks with you daily, but it's not always a loud voice. At times, the universe is a whisper telling you things you need to know. Rushing through the day with your airpods on or with your focus on social media can cause you to miss out on the gentle nudge you could receive from the universe around. Today tune in to what's happening so you can sense in your spirit the tap on your shoulder from above.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's always nice to retreat into your personal space and unplug. Today rest and relaxation are so important to your life. You may feel the pressures of the world around you and it can be overwhelming. Rather than try to be the social butterfly, cut out of a work party early or ask for some me-time from your mate. A little bit of quiet goes a long way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You really dislike lying, Sagittarius, and so you prefer it when people are honest even if the truth is hard to hear. Today's Moon tarot card is a sign that you are dealing with some deception today, and it's going to ruffle your feathers a bit. You can ask for the truth, when you sense someone is holding back with you, and try to make it easier for others to open up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today can be a day of challenge and victory. The Chariot card foretells of adventure during a important journey that is difficult and full of high stakes. Today. you may want to give up and stop trying. A part of you may wonder if the work you're doing is worth the effort. However, this card is a sign to hold on until you've crossed the finish line. You're closer than you realize.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You have all that you need to make this journey possible, Aquarius. Today has been a tough day, but if you dig into your heart, you may find it possible to get the extra energy boost you need to pull through to the end. There's an amazing drive and determination in your heart, and all you need to do is believe in yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Today you have lots of opportunities coming your way, and some of them may show you new sides of yourself that you did not know you had. You might discover that you enjoy doing a particular activity or have a skill that's under utilized. Today you get to take the road less traveled and encourage others to do the same.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.