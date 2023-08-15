Today's tarot horoscope for August 16, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot cards: The Star

It's a beautiful thing when you've got the universe cheering you on. Today, the Start tarot card reveals that not only do you get an extra boost of loving support from heaven, but you may even receive an answer to prayer.

The one thing you won't want to do today is rush through life without taking a moment to pause. Today keep one eye and ear open for what the universe has to say to help guide you along your path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot cards: The Sun

Turn up your favorite tunes, Taurus, today is set to be one of those days where everything goes your way.

You've got the Midas touch when your tarot card is The Sun. Good or bad, highs or lows, even the worst moment turns into a positive one for you today. #blessed!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot cards: Strength

Today, have your motivational podcast ready because today you may need a source outside of yourself to get you moving.

When your drive is low and you have deadlines, remind yourself what your Big Why. A focal point can help you to set aside the funk you may experience allowing your goal to be the reason you keep going without dropping the ball today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot cards: Justice

A legal matter may need additional attention today, and if you have been worrying about how things will turn out, don't. This tarot card often comes along when the court system rules in your favor.

You may find favor with a judge or have a case heard and dismissed. Today is a good day to work on any legal issues or file paperwork that relates to the law. It's a great day for advocating and doing what you need to help yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot cards: The Hierophant

No one likes to be told what they can or cannot do if it doesn't make sense to them. But today, you let things slide a bit and find it useful to go with the status quo.

Rather than try to force others to see your point of view, you take the peaceful route and decide to follow the motto, "live and let live."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot cards: The Empress

You've got that softer touch today and it's what endears friends to you. You know how important it is to be understanding and kind because of how much better you tend to respond to the gentleness of others. Today's tarot card, The Empress is a sign that you're the friend everyone wished they had.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot cards: The Fool

You thrive in environments that are collaborative, and today you may be offered a business opportunity you cannot reject. Someone may rebut all of your objections and help you to see that this is a great thing happening right now. You're ready to jump on board.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot cards: The Tower

Sometimes you get a good problem, Scorpio. Today, with the Tower tarot card you may find that your life becomes slightly more chaotic than you'd like for it to be. You could have more work than you were anticipating and need to ramp up production. You may become a high demand worker. Either way, today will stretch your limitations, and you'll handle things just fine.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot cards: Death

You may be glad to see someone leave your life, Sagittarius, and even though you are trying hard to feel sad to see them go, you can't muster the sorrow. Today, brings out the side of you that adores the goodbye process. The door closes shut and you're the person locking the bolt behind your back thankful that everything is finally over with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot cards: The World

Imagine the future, Capricorn. The World tarot card is about goals and success. You have big plans for the future, and today is a stepping stone toward getting what you want to have. During moments when you fear you'll not make it, visualize precisely what it is you desire. Then, follow your action plan to get there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot cards: The Lovers

Love is here for you, Aquarius. You have someone by your side who has their sight set on you. But, you seem to be distracted, perhaps you think that there is someone out there better than your current love. Is it time to rethink your situation? Or should you return your attention to your mate? Today, you may be unclear about what you want.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot cards: The Devil

It takes a lot of restraint not to pick up the phone and call your ex, but doing so will only put you in a position of compromise. It's normal to miss someone and wish they were back in your life, but today try to resist the temptation to do so. If nothing has changed to make things better, then you will only go back to spinning your wheels and regretting not honoring the decision to breakup.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.