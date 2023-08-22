Horoscope For Today, August 23, 2023

The Moon will be in Scorpio on August 23, 2023. Here's how today's astrological forecast effects your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in for a surprise, Aries, and it could be the breakthrough you have hoped for. The Moon will spend one more day in the sign of Scorpio, your sector of secrets. So if you have research to do or need to find an item you've misplaced, let your super sleuth come out and get to work today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're a bit possessive today, and while this expression isn't your 'usual,' the Moon in Scorpio brings your desire to control matters that affect you. Scorpio rules your relationship sector so you may feel territorial about a partner, business situation or arrangement. Jealousy is a trait that does not always look good on you, so be careful not to let it become an all-consuming thought.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Healthy living is a decision, Gemini, and today you return to doing the things you know your body and mind need to work efficiently. With the Moon in Scorpio, the choice to work out, exercise and recommit to a wellness routine is emotional. Write down all of the reasons why you are ready to start over again. Put the list where you can see it each day to motivate you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are naturally good at expressing romance, and when the Moon is in a fellow water sign, your emotions become more active. You can express yourself in loving and kind ways. You find moments to show your sentimental side and bring joy to those you impact.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today brings you a supportive, loving and giving energy that you express nicely to people you care for. You can be a protective bear when you feel like someone you love needs you there for them. Today your family becomes a priority more than usual. Someone may require you to just 'be there' while they go through a difficult time, and you want to be a shoulder to cry on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's conversations can feel intense, and you may find yourself exploring new ways of thinking. Today's perfect for discussing with your partner what you want the future to be like. Ask questions and play Devil's Advocate to help you plan for worst-case scenarios and overcome challenges this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have an opportunity to earn more money or to get a job offer this week. The Moon in Scorpio triggers your financial sector, so if you're in the market for work or want to expand a business (including buying real estate for investment), today is the day to take action. Today can be a wonderfully productive day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today the Moon will be in your sign again, and it's the perfect time to focus on your wants and needs. Do shadow work. Explore the areas of your life you'd like to work on. Consider journaling, meditating, or walking down memory lane to come up with fresh ideas on what to focus on the most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past can carry immense power over your current life, but is that something you want it to have? It's good to look back and explore what your life's choices have taught you. What you don't need to do today is elevate the past and think of it as superior to the moment or life you're in now. You're here for a reason.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, close friends are what you need, so it's time to celebrate the people in your life who are always there for you. You may move away, not speak for months, but a good friend will be there for you when you're in need. So use today to celebrate those lifetime friends who stick together.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you can find what you're looking for in the career market. Today's Moon brings out your luckier side when finding a job or landing a gig that helps you financially (and can give you a strong sense of passion and pride). Today update your resume and begin to put your feelers out there. You never know what you'll find.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can learn something new today, and it changes your entire perspective. The Moon in Scorpio encourages you to embark on the path of self-discovery. If you've changed your lifestyle significantly this month, there can be so much more you need or want to learn about yourself. Be open-minded and explore your world and the people who impact it the most.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.