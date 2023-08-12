horoscope for today, august 13, 2023

Here is today's horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology for Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you need right now is a goal, Aries, and when the Mars and Mercury conjunction perfects in Virgo, you are ready to jump out the gate and get started without any time wasted. Today is perfect for pulling your journal out and writing a list of all the things you wish to accomplish before summer is over. With so much energy in your health and wellness sector, consider fitness and overall well-being. In fact, add it to the top of the list.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Beauty, pleasure and all the good stuff is what this day brings for you. And, Taurus, everyone who knows you understands how much you love a good time. When it comes to the sultry pleasures life has to offer you are all in, both feet! Today, there's an energy pulling you toward the creative side of life. This is the time to start dreaming of what you want things to 'look' feel like — all the tangible things that the world has to offer. Yaas!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What you need is a good, rock solid idea, and guess what, today when you're out and about, you will get it. Just remember, don't wait to get home to write your thoughts down. You may regret it. A cosmic download of information from the universe is nothing to ignore. This message is important, and you won't be able to unhear or unsee this vision. It's going to help you fine tune your actions for the rest of this month.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Talk and talk, Cancer ... but some people only want to chat and gossip but not do anything they say. Today, you're averse to the banter of people who waste time because the Mars conjunct Mercury is here to help you merge motivation and inspiration. Your life is a living mantra that attracts insight, intuition and opportunity to you, and it can also push it away from you as well. This is why those individuals who seem to only want to waste your time appear less fun and interesting. You're headed in a new direction, and the steps you have to take are crystalizing in your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are often confused by others as a person who is materialistic and a little bit unfocused, except when it comes to material things. But others fail to realize that you’re driven by extreme passion, and today, you find a motivation that draws you to do something big. With Mars and Mercury in your second house of finances and material gains, the universe brings an opportunity to you. That could be related to a business endeavor or a job, so don’t hesitate to put yourself out there. You may find that this opportunity merges passion, focus — and wealth your way — not only putting money in your bank account but joy in your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, that feeling bubbling up inside you is the call to adventure you have been looking for for quite some time. What tends to hold you up? Your desire to have everything to be perfect. Sometimes perfection creates a disconnect between what you conceptualize and what you can accomplish. But today, you won’t let that get you down. You learn that it's OK to be imperfect.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The past is there to help you learn and grow from it without hold you back. Today as you reflect on how this week went you'll recognize a pattern — learning something new. This new insight you've started to gain is what will fuel the rest of the month for you. You see your past as a foundation for growth and a stepping stone of opportunity. Now that the South Node is in your sign, it's time to cut off old ties and move on to bigger and better things. Upward and onward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, an argument with a friend seems to be one of the worst things to happen to you right now, but before you block them all your social media and delete their number from your phone, think about the long game. Do you have someone who knows which buttons to push because you are so close? True friends sometimes see each others' ugly side and love them anyway. Maybe today you're angry, but tomorrow you’ll be back in good graces and laughing about what happened. This rift can bring you closer because you learned how to withstand the test of friendship.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, been a long time coming, but you have worked hard to reach this moment in your life. Your career is about to take on a new direction, and it’s been a long-awaited point in life. It’s so hard to be stuck in doing a treasury job that you feel is beneath you, but look at how you have been genuinely dedicated, giving you off without fail every day. Someone up above has been paying attention to your high work ethic. You would get a reward from the universe and hand it to you on a silver platter. Just as you had always imagined it to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, don’t lament the past and don’t resist going back to review what used to be to make an improvement for your future. With so many planets in retrograde motion, you have been through some confusing times. Part of you may even wonder if you’ve ever made progress before and if your future will ever include success in the way that you know you can have it. Today’s Mercury and Mars conjunction in Virgo is a reset point for the future, and you don’t want to miss it. Don't stop working hard towards your goals, saying it’s not worth it; instead, double down on your efforts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a gift does not necessarily imply that you need or want the item, but if that means someone out there is thinking of you. You prefer not to take or give, and it can be hard to accept what is accessible. But the universe knows this is a weak point for you. So the floodgates are opening to send out big blessings and to help you say thank you more often for good things that come your way— even if you didn’t want or need them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars and Mercury in your relationships sector put love on the radar for you — with tension. Pisces, love is worth fighting for, but you must beat your inner demons before you can battle problems with someone you care for. Sometimes you don’t feel like you deserve to be loved, so when you receive it, it can scare you. So today, the work that needs to be done is within your mind and heart. Where do you believe you fall short, Pisces? What can be done to help you feel more secure? Work on these things so you can feel ready to receive the love you want, and that's waiting for you from friends, family and people in your life who care.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.