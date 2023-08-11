Your horoscope for today, August 12, 2023 is here for your Sun, Moon and Rising astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you feel melancholy about home and the little things that give you a sense of solid security. While life may appear uncertain, the universe always envelops you like a warm, soft blanket holding you close to its heart.

Your life has a purpose, and even though you don’t understand why things are happening the way they are right now, there is a reason for the madness. As the moon harmonizes with stern Saturn, helping you learn a new lesson today, open your eyes and ears to receive the wisdom that the universe speaks clearly to you when you feel ready.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you don’t mince words; when you feel something needs to be said, you do it without hesitation. However, people's emotions often work more like a crockpot and not a microwave. It takes time to warm up to the conversation you need to have.

Waiting may work best for you to take the time necessary to ensure that your words don’t fall on deaf ears. It’s a process, and even though you may not always be the most flexible person in the world, your stubborn nature lends itself to patience, which works out on your finish today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it’s normal to have an emotional attachment to the things you have bought. You earned your money with time and effort, so giving a gift came with love. Still, many other emotions are attached to your generosity.

Today, you may feel a certain way about how a person handled something you gave to them; remind yourself that whenever you give a gift, it’s something that you have to release the outcome once the item has been handed off. Your generosity speaks more about who you are and less about the person that has received it. Because giving is an act of love and service, you want to learn to let go of expectations so that you no longer fear feeling good if you sense less appreciation than anticipated.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in your sign today brings out a side of you that is both sensitive and tough. You are strengthened by the universe to look at your life and make important decisions about where you want to go next or what adventure you want to try.

Choosing a new path is difficult once you are already comfortable with a routine. But never wise to remain stagnant. You deserve to grow, and she experienced the fullness of your life, so shaking things up a little bit can be very healthy for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The past can put you in a mood today, Leo, and the truth is you don't mind too much when it does. You're reflective during this time of year. You may have birthday coming up or just had one, and with age come a desire to hit the reset button and improve your life for the better.

You are feeling good right now, and you are also aware that things in your future are built on the past. Today can be paramount to the type of foundation you need to build on. So, reflect away, Leo. While others may see your lack of activity as 'lazy' you're mind will be doing overtime to help you think about what the next phase of your life should be like.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Good solid friends, Virgo, that's what you need right now. And when you find them in your life, there's a great sense of joy and appreciation. You are the type of person that truly values the highs and lows of quality friends, and for that reason, today's Moon in Cancer brings out your sentimental side. And with sentimentality comes a desire to look back and enjoy moments you've shared with others.

People might enjoy you sending a text with a photo that you took in the past, and if you decide to post a cute quote online saying something special about the value of friendship, even better. Today you're going to enjoy sharing positive feelings with people who have helped you to become who you are today. It's a great day to give thanks!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When you know, you know, and today you have a great, deep sense of 'knowing' that the time has come to make a change. You might consider changing roles or departments at your current company, or perhaps you're ready to simply change your daily routine.

When the iron is hot, it's time to strike with certainty. If you're looking for a new job or career venture, start applying. If you're hoping to improve what you're already doing well, double down on your efforts. Whatever you do, don't do nothing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the winds of adventure are calling for you to jump on the wings and sail away. Summer is nearly over, and if you have some vacation time you need to use, now is the time to put in your PTO request and get coverage.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to enjoy some time off. You can do a staycation or rent out an Airbnb. You might enjoy going out of town to visit family. The bottom line is that you deserve some R&R — rest and relaxation — and today is the day to start moving things forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, sharing is caring. Repeat that a few times as today's Moon coasts across your sector of shared resources, and while you may not like to wait or have your life overly dependent on the actions of other people, today you may have to make room for compromise. There's a blessing that comes to you when you're able to be both hospitable and generous with your time, energy and resources. So, today when someone comes to you with their hand out, and it is connected with an offer of partnership, before saying no, consider.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're never too young or to old to learn something new, Capricorn. So, when the Moon brings energy to your higher learning sector it's time to think about what topics you'd like to explore these days.

You don't have to sign up for a college course or spend big bucks to take an online class. There are so many free resources out these days that if you wanted to become a polymath, you can do it!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

On pause. Think of your life as being on pause ... not that you've fallen behind or that you aren't doing what you need to do, but that you've needed to take a small hiatus in order to gather your thoughts and wisely decide which direction you'd like to take next. Today's Moon emphasizes self-care and healthy living.

So, rather than push yourself too hard in order to make up for what you perceive to be 'lost time' give yourself some grace. You are human, too, you know. And, everything in life happens as it is meant to, even if you didn't get to your destination according to a timeline you set for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Romance is here, Pisces, and it doesn't really matter what your social status is, if you're single or if you're in a relationship or it's complicated. Today you're so easily put into a positive mood when it comes to love and relationships.

You just need a reason to dive into your Barry White music and enjoy a good cry over a Lifetime movie. It's all about the cake and the flowers today, Pisces. So enjoy yourself and indulge in the wonderful world of love in the way you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.