3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Back With An Ex During The Libra Moon On August 19, 2023

When we realize that ending a relationship may not have been the right route, we may experience regret. Maybe passions ran too high and arguments became out of control. We lost our grip on the reality of the situation and in a moment of fury, we decided that not only ended our romance but became one of our bigger mistakes.

On this day, August 19, 2023, we will come under the influence of the Libra Moon, which means that as the smoke clears, we can see what happened, what it was worth and what should be done about it.

For the three zodiac signs, the balancing effect of the Libra Moon will make us understand that this relationship isn't over.

It's just been... on hiatus. In a moment of passion, we did something we now regret and after having conversations with our ex-partner about this topic, we will both know that our moves were brazen and precipitous. We need to rectify the situation at once and with both parties on board, the rest is about what makes up the next logical move.

During the Libra Moon, we're not here to argue or complain. We've done enough of that. If getting back with our exes is the goal, we must be civil. The times for wild arguments are over. During this transit on August 19, 2023, three zodiac signs know it's time to return. That doesn't mean 'go backward.' It means getting back together to learn from our mistakes and make a better future for ourselves as a couple. This can work.

These three zodiac signs are dedicated to reconnecting and working things out.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While it may take you a long time to get up the nerve to tell your ex what exactly is on your mind, once you know what you want and need, you are equipped with everything it takes. You want to get back with that person because you believe the two of you have unfinished business. You don't like the idea of unfinished business. It drives you crazy. You think that whatever made the two of you break up was a mistake, an impulsive move that ended up being a big mistake.

During the Libra Moon on August 19, 2023, you and your ex will have a conversation that will bring optimism back into both worlds. While you will agree that it might be about baby steps, you will also agree it's worth trying again. This time, you know your corner and know not to make those same mistakes twice.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This last breakup taught you that acting impulsively is disastrous and can lead to actions nobody wants to perform. Due to pride and an inability to admit you were wrong, you left your last relationship too soon. And being that your previous partner was similar to you in that prideful way, they had no problem with the whole thing crumbling down, either.

That is, until now, and on August 19, 2023, the two of you will reconsider the relationship. During the Libra Moon, things will have died down regarding heated passion and argumentative approaches. You are no longer interested in duking things out. You want results and happiness. You know you have found joy in each other, so why not try again? You will agree that a second shot at the relationship is worthwhile.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Even though you can be stoic and ice-cold, you may not be ready to give up someone you believe to be your soul mate, and that's how you feel about the person you've broken up with recently. You and your partner — you refuse to call them your 'ex' — have always had this crazy kind of co-dependency, and whether you find that healthy or not, you know this person to be the only one who truly understands you.

During the Libra Moon, on August 19, 2023, you and your ex (cough) will decide to have another go at it while you both know in your hearts that you can't live without each other. So, you'll fight and make up again. and life will continue. You've come to accept that this is, indeed, your person and that you simply can't live without them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.