3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 15, 2023

On August 15, 2023, the big personalities came out. As if on parade, we will see the people who believe in themselves, who love hard and who live big ... this is the time when those of us who are unafraid come out of the woodworks and into the light — not that we weren't standing as tall as statues, to begin with, but during today's transit, Moon conjunct Venus, we will stand out, as well as stand up. Those of us who know who we are, what we are worth and how big our love is will be joined and supported by the sweet people who love us.

Today is a lucky day. We've come to a certain stage in life where we've realized that putting ourselves down is simply a waste of time. There's no room for it in our worlds, and that is because we've chosen to walk on the path of self-love. Three zodiac signs will take in the power that comes with Moon conjunct Venus, and they will once again show themselves and the world that nothing will or can get them down. This is a show of incredibly positive power and energy, and we cannot help but attract others who want this kind of energy in their lives.

We are secure and so others around us feel equally as secure. Our demeanor is not threatened, and we're not overly protecting anything. We're just content to be alive, give and receive love, and know that we are in the company of good people. We create this environment for ourselves. We want to be surrounded by love and so, it is done. Moon conjunct Venus opens the doors to all positive possibilities.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 15, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You haven't always been the person of your dreams. You've spent too much time unraveling your confidence and buying into the idea that you are less than you are. That was then and this is now. On August 15, 2023, you will know in your heart that the days of putting yourself down are over and done with. No more attracting the wrong kind of person into your life so that they can give you the negative reinforcement you once needed.

Oh no, those days are long gone. The transit Moon conjunct Venus ushers in a brilliant new kind of confidence for you, and while you've been building yourself up towards this for a long time, it will be on this day when you see how your efforts manifest in love and romance. You are where you should be now, and those attracted to you are indeed 'right' for you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

So many changes have been taking place in your life recently, Aquarius and while you might have felt nervous about it all, you are now starting to get the swing of things. During Moon conjunct Venus on August 15, 2023, you'll notice that not only is change something you needn't fear but that it's the very thing that opens the doors to new experiences for you.

This is the day when you start to feel very confident about who you are, as if the veil is finally being pulled back and you can see what you are truly worth. This worth will shine like a diamond to others, and it will be on this day that someone very special notices you. You have finally arrived, and it's time to live your beautiful life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During the transit of Moon conjunct Venus on August 15, 2023, you will notice that you are much more at ease than usual. It's as if something has broken inside or outside of you, and it's a good thing. It's almost as if you've somehow set yourself free and what's breaking are the illusions that you've built up to keep yourself from truly experiencing the love in your life.

On this day, however, you won't feel restricted; you'll want more. You'll notice that you are hungry for the love you've deprived yourself of and that it's there, waiting for you to see it simply. Today brings you great luck in love. Your confidence is not about to leave you, not during Moon conjunct Venus. Take that good feeling and run with it, Pisces. It's all yours from now on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.