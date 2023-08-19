3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 20, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 20, 2023, influenced by the energies of Moon in Libra conjunct Ceres. Along with South Node in Libra, now's the time to look at your close interpersonal relationships and find strength through them.

If that's impossible, ask yourself why? Holding on to the wrong relationships only prevents you from finding the right ones. Not every person on this planet is lucky regarding the family they were born into or the education they received.

If you feel as if you are about to enter a new phase of life, you aren't the only one. Mercury will go retrograde in another few days. Once it does, there will be reckonings and challenges. For now, for today, it's best if you relax and prepare for the eventuality.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 20, 2023

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be a day of abundance for you. Some of you will come into extra cash or new money-making opportunities. Others of you will feel as if life can't get any better than this. Maybe your goals are close to fruition or your relationships are going amazingly well. With Mars and Mercury in Virgo forming a trine aspect to Pluto in Capricorn, you are in good astrological hands now.

Just remember not to celebrate before you cross the finish line. The more closely you watch your progress, the more details and revelations you can carry forward. Some of you will become wiser through this. This will be difficult if you associate with the wrong people, especially in a romantic relationship. Fundamental incompatibility can bleed into all aspects of life.

If you feel called to, share your joy with others today. You can do it through food, celebrations, gifts and kind words. The choice is yours. For those of you who have been thinking of volunteering at a soup kitchen or doing something charitable, today's a great day for doing that too. This is the sign you've been waiting for.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your fate is in your own hands today, Aquarius. Some of you have to make a big decision regarding your future at this time. It can be the decision to switch to a different job or relocate to your hometown or abroad. Some may think of expressing your feelings to someone who has caught your heart and interest.

As the day progresses, the transiting Moon in Libra will form a conjunction with Ceres and the opposition aspect with Chiron and North Node. You can direct this energy to benefit you if you are so inclined. Just read the room before you start conversing with people today. It will save you from petty arguments or a sordid mood. Journaling your feelings or going introverted during the latter half of the day is also good for you.

Also, the color blue will be lucky for you today. Add a spring to your steps in your attire or shoes. You can even use blue stationery items or go shopping for blue things to align yourself with this energy. Periwinkle crystals will also be lucky for you today.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your luck is about to change soon. You will feel the stirrings of it today and also have the hunch that something magical is underfoot. Don't be surprised if you are offered an opportunity for collaboration or a contract that blows your mind (in a good way). This is especially true for those with a social media presence or building their TikTok following. Wear a nice timepiece today to tap into the good energy.

Saturn opposite Sun and Neptune opposite Mars and Mercury can be difficult energies, but today they work in your favor. After all, a cold splash of water on the face is an effective way to wake up and can prevent you from wasting your time. No one said Saturn's transit through Pisces would be easy for you. There are rewards attached to the sacrifices.

If you feel called to, end those chapters of your life that have been dragging on for the longest time. It can be a relationship that feels depleted and over, but it can also be a toxic habit. It's always good to start a new chapter without loose ends from previous ones tripping you up.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.