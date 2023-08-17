3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 18, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 18, 2023, thanks to the energies of Jupiter trine Moon, Mercury and Pallas.

Luck and good fortune will favor you when you trust your gut and walk away from things that feel like strategic impossibilities — this includes romantic dalliances that feel too good to be true. Be careful of groupthink, especially within families. When we are young, we absorb everything readily and without question. But now that you are older, do you still agree with half the sentiments of your near and dear ones, or do you have differing stances? Why is that?

If you are a fire sign, try to be more mindful of the things you say and do. Pallas in Virgo is an excellent placement for bestowing steady focus and sensibility in general, but fire signs sometimes find it difficult to adjust to its ways.

If you feel called to, you can communicate with the universe today through books. You can visit the local library and let your intuition guide you to your next great read. You can also pick up a random book from your collection and then flip to a page at random to receive an intuitive message. Add your own interpretation and feelings to this to take everything to the next level.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 18, 2023

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The universe is gifting you a free pass today. Fate won't mess with your life, but you get to decide whether the day turns out well or becomes a drudgery.

Some of you are ready to take on a new challenge or try a new hobby. Now's a good time to step out of your comfort zone in this regard. Don't worry about finances, though — the universe has your back. As long as you don't lose your head completely, you will always find a solution to any problem that may arise.

Sun in Leo opposite Saturn in Pisces is your main astrological driver today. You may feel like you are being scrutinized by certain authority figures who don't want to communicate their impressions with you. Don't convince yourself that they are judging you in a harsh way. Most of them are not. They are just puzzled by the difference between you and their temperaments.

Chatting with your elders is also indicated for today. So if you haven't spoken to your grandparents or distant aunt and uncles in the longest time, now's the time to give them a call or visit their home with some goodies and wine. Handmade gifts, including food, will be much appreciated too.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, listen to your intuition today without fail! You are on the verge of making a breakthrough in your career or something else of extreme importance in your life. It can even be asking your significant other to marry you. But if you fail to listen to the nudgings of your intuition, you will be more likely to make a mistake that will require a lot of backtracking to fix. Pluto in Capricorn is not in the mood to play today, but you are still on the best horoscopes list because you have the power to decide your own fate.

Sun in Leo is in your corner today. And with Saturn in Pisces forming a sextile connection with your sign, your ideas and inspiration are covered. Just refrain from divulging your secrets to your significant other or best friend even if you have managed to keep your lips sealed in the presence of acquaintances. Why invite the attention of negative spirits?

If you feel called to, do a gratitude ritual in the evening to convey your thanks to the universe and all the souls who have helped and supported you on your journey so far. You can use incense, sand, salt, or even water for this. Let your intuition guide you to the right technique, even if it's a ritual recipe on the internet!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love and romance are the mainstays of the day for you, Pisces. Look sharp! Whether you are single or not, pay attention to your attire today and the way you style yourself. Something unexpected may happen in the latter half of the day that will make you thankful that you were well-dressed. Some of you may even go on a spontaneous date after work!

Venus in Leo is in your corner today. But because it's retrograde, you will feel this energy in a more introverted way. If your intuition tells you to cut ties with someone you have been holding on to, do it. If it offers up a brilliant idea for a fun experience with your partner, listen. You are not just a bunch of nouns representing your relationship with other people. Now's the time to find yourself and strengthen your sense of self.

Stretching your body and aligning your chakras are also indicated for today. You can do it through yoga, calisthenics, gymnastics, dancing, or any other activity that gets you to extend your whole body every which way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.