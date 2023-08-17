3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Change Themselves For Someone Else On August 18, 2023

We are always told that compromise is a necessary part of getting along with others. And while there's a lot of truth in that, there's also the truth of knowing one's self and not wanting to lose yourself to make someone else happy.

While it's good to compromise and give in to the ways of others, on August 18, 2023, there are a few zodiac signs who won't see the point in compromising for the one we love because we already know what works. Why change when that change doesn't make us happy?

During Moon trine Jupiter, on August 18, 2023, moments arise when we can please our romantic partners by doing something they want us to do.

Unfortunately, what they want us to do not only doesn't make sense to us, it goes against everything we believe in, and in this case, on this day, what we believe in is ourselves. Our partner wishes us to change when what we're experiencing works for us. Why should we change when it works? This is today's conundrum. Do we change for someone else to please them, or do we remain unchanged for ourselves?

Three zodiac signs will not see the point in diminishing their self-love or self-belief for the sake of humoring their partner. If this is love, then perhaps the partner is the one who needs to broaden their mind a bit to accommodate us 'as we are.' Simply because compromise is touted as a good thing doesn't necessarily mean it's something we have to accept.

The energy of Moon trine Jupiter on August 18, 2023, gives three zodiac signs the courage not to change just because someone wants them to.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

After heavily considering your partner's request for change, you will conclude that you do not wish to change for them, no matter how important this change is to them. The reason why you won't change is because you believe their request is frivolous and does not take into consideration the person you are. It's as if your partner has missed the memo. You are who you are, and you aren't going to change for them or anyone.

What's most important is that you are good to them. You don't lie or cheat, and you feel they should not ask for things that are impossible or against your nature. During Moon trine Jupiter on August 18, 2023, you will see that your partner is stuck on you changing and that this will cause problems in the future if they don't start to accept you for the person you are.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When your romantic partner brings up the idea of you changing something about your lifestyle, you will not only be offended by their suggestion, you'll wonder where all this is coming from. It's not uncommon for people to want to change other people during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, and on August 18, 2023, this transit will more than likely be why your partner gets it into their head that it's you that needs changing, not themselves.

It's unnerving to you that they bypass taking responsibility and aim straight for you as the problem, and while you'll let it pass, you won't be changing just to suit their mood of the moment. You know they are deadly serious, but you can't take it seriously, yourself. You know yourself, and you know you're not about to change. Now it's on them to take it or leave it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

After all your work on yourself, personally and emotionally, you might take offense over the idea that on August 18, 2023, your partner will suggest that you still haven't done enough. Imagine that — this person, whom you have given your heart and soul, is still not content with the change you've accepted in your life, and honestly, this angers you.

During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, on this day, you will feel very strongly about knowing and owning the truth of your life. You worked hard to get to this place, and you feel that if the change is to occur, it's not happening at someone else's request. You will go at your pace. You refuse to change just because someone's in the mood to tell you what to do. You work on Pisces time, and that's the way it is.

