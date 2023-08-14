3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 15, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 15, 2023. Friendships are the main focus of today. Who are your best friends? If you can, spend time with them, and strengthen your bonds with new experiences and ideas for the future. Sometimes it can be difficult to make time for those who are part of our inner circle, especially because they are always there and life is too hectic, but it's important to make that time before life gets in the way consciously. Human mortality can put a lot of things into perspective.

Moon in Leo conjunct Sun, Venus, and Lilith is once again the main astrological energy today. If you feel giddy with joy, express it. If you feel like crying, cry a river. If you feel like letting your anger out positively, hit the boxing club or smash some stuff at the local rage room. You don't have to let loose in front of others if you feel that will be inappropriate. You can always sequester yourself in a bathroom or some other private space to allow yourself to feel what you need.

Also, if you have been mired in conflict with people in your workplace or acquaintances today, remember to pick your battles and blessings carefully. You can't win it all, but you can distance yourself from that which causes you pain and hardship. Toxicity rarely teaches anyone anything, but it burdens us with unnecessary trauma that many fail to heal until their time on this Earth is over.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 15, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy today is highly introverted to you. Don't overexert yourself today if you can. The results will be less than optimal, and you will feel like you wasted time and effort. Take a step back instead and allow your intuition to guide you through the day. Some of you will benefit from cutting the work day by half too. You need this time to reevaluate your priorities and reaffirm what you truly want.

Ceres in Libra is in your corner today. Associate with those who help you find your voice or show support without expectations. Constructive criticism is often an excuse for people to share opinions about things they don't know much about or subjective subjects. If you keep this in mind, you will learn how to deal with your social commitments today and may prevent yourself from doing the same to someone else.

If you feel called to, use or wear crystals that evoke the image or feeling of being on a cloud today. The crystal may not be as light as a cloud, but if you feel at peace working with it, you will find inspiration and healing coming forth for you. The colors red and orange are lucky for you too.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today is an extraordinary day for getting the most out of your work. You will have an incredibly productive day if you can keep the distractions at bay and zone into what needs to be done. Your relationships will benefit from this too!

Sun conjunct Lilith in Leo square Jupiter is in your corner today. It can feel weird, but sometimes a stalemate is precisely what you need to prevent yourself from making an impulsive mistake. If your life is heavily interconnected with someone else's, maybe a spouse or a teammate at work, now's not the time to only focus on how your actions will benefit you. You need to consider the other people involved too.

An energy cleanse is also a great idea for the day. You can do it through the foods and beverages you consume or through more spiritual means. Health juices made with celery, mint, lemon, and more are indicated if the former is more appealing. A vegetarian diet is another way to reap the positive benefits, but don't force yourself to be miserable if this is contrary to your diet.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Kind words and good deeds are your best friend today, Aquarius. Lean into your humanitarian side and let the compassion flow. Don't let anyone take advantage of you! You will also find it easy to communicate your ideas and interests today, whether in a work setting or on a date with someone. Just ensure you approach these situations with genuine feelings because Moon in Leo will trip you up otherwise.

Mars and Mercury in Virgo are in your corner today. Aquarius and Virgo are not exactly best mates on the zodiac wheel, but Virgo's practical and intelligent energy (because of Mercury) is compatible with Aquarius' energy. Tune into this to help you plan the rest of the week and take practical steps today to accomplish your outrageous goal.

Your spicy energy might be through the roof, too, today. Not that you need any ideas for the same, but if you feel called to, enjoy some good food with your partner to take the whole experience to the next level. The next few days will test your patience. So might as well enjoy yourself while the positive forces conspire in your favor.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.