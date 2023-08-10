3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 11, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 11, 2023. Do what you love. Love what you do. Do your actions cause another pain? It's a tricky question because it increases the possibility that you will talk yourself out of doing something good for yourself just because someone told you it's hurting them. Is it really? Or are they jealous and projecting their discomfort on you? They may also not want you to get ahead of them. Don't shy away from these difficult questions today.

Moon in Gemini square Neptune and Mars can dissolve a lot of mythical thinking and past delusions today. It can be tough to confront such realities but try to be compassionate towards yourself as you explore. Not everyone knows everything and you deserve the opportunity to learn and grow too. Mars conjunct Mercury in Virgo makes the day perfect for hunkering down and focusing on what truly matters. With its trine aspect to Jupiter, a path will open many doors for you.

Today is also a good day to reaffirm to yourself the relationships that mean the most to you. Whether they are blood ties or found family, real love and affection are blessings and should be cherished. Why waste time on those who couldn't care less about you when you can spend it on those who care? Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 11, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are the master of your fate today, so plan carefully. If you want to, you can quickly bring your manifestations to life by incorporating activities that align with that desire. Strategic actions and inner balance will help you like no other. This energy will also bleed into the weekend for you as the transiting Moon forms a trine aspect with Saturn in Pisces.

Venus trine Chiron and Vesta in Gemini are the main astrological drivers for you today. Don't be loyal to those who are not loyal to you. The flip side is also true. Some Geminis will benefit from letting go of certain relationships which are now past their expiry date — just give yourself time to process the ending.

Today is also a good day for ending unproductive activities and dreams. If you truly want something, you must make it happen; otherwise, it will only contribute to unhappiness. Maybe you only thought you liked it because other people around you were hyping it up. Don't tie your happiness to unnecessary pursuits. This is also indicated for relationships that are dragging on and on because you feel it's contributing to your social credit. Is it really?

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Clarity and joy are in store for you today, Taurus. Some of you may be attending a concert or musical show. If you are, surprising and uplifting experiences lie in wait for you. For others, joy will come to you today when you choose your leisure-time activities carefully. Don't just go with the flow and join your peers at the bar after work if you don't want to. You will end up squandering the good energy of the day for you. Instead, ask yourself what you truly want to do and let that guide you.

Uranus in Taurus, sextile Neptune in Pisces and trine Mercury and Mars in Virgo are here to stir things up for you. Don't hold yourself back if you feel like singing at the top of your lungs today. How can inspiration come to you if you clamp down on your feelings so tightly? You are in your maverick era in a very Taurus way. Now's the time to chase your dreams and build something solid and respectable for yourself.

Also, if you have been trying to manifest something specifically into your life but have failed so far, visualization meditations and subliminals are your best friends. Take some time out today to find a good track on YouTube, and then allow your mind to imagine and dream. Repeating the exercise over the next one or two weeks will help you focus your attention and energies better.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy today is extremely laid back and relaxed for you. You may not accomplish much ... or even want to. This can sound boring, but you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. You need this break to lift your spirits. Some of you need this to help you refocus your efforts in the right direction or with the aid of the right people. You have been squandering your gifts on the wrong things because burnout and toxicity are dragging down your life.

Sun in Leo, inconjunct Saturn in Pisces, is now focused on you. So is Sun trine Chiron. Sometimes it's not enough to just work hard and keep your head down. You may end up wasting your efforts that way. Instead, rein in your impatience and find ways to make the process more efficient and less time-consuming. Unexpected revelations will also grace your way.

If you feel called to, carry a clear quartz point with you in your pocket or bag at this time. It will help bring you more clarity and peace. You can even use them in your rituals or offer them to the ancestors or deities so divine wisdom can help you understand the best course of action. If you do the latter, keep an eye out for signs and messages in the form of feathers, billboards and even posts on social media!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.