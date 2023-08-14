The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs In Astrology During The Week

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of August 14 - 20, 2023. But first, here are the lucky messages of the week for everyone. Sometimes, you need time away from others and their opinion to allow your luck to grow. Some of you are about to embark on a new journey in life, be it a marriage, a fresh term at a university or a new business opportunity.

Don't be too hasty. Your insights will be more valuable now than those of others with no experience with this or whose experiences are negated by cultural differences and changing times. If you feel called to, carry a chunk of pyrite in your pocket this week to boost your luck. This week's i-ching hexagram of luck is water over water (#29).

Stillness and meditative silence will bring you extraordinary ideas. If you are not used to being still, increase your tolerance by sitting quietly for one minute while staring at a countdown timer. Then do it for two minutes the next day ... until you can spend more time in contemplative silence. Your luck is tied to the inspirations and messages that emerge from within. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

The five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs during the week of August 14 - 20:

1. Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Changing luck

Dog, your luck will change from bad to good. Don't waste this luck on gambling! You will win more handsomely by focusing your resources and time on a pursuit that will fulfill you deeply. For some of you, this change is intimately tied to the things you do for your family.

The more conscious you are of the futures of your loved ones, the better you will be able to harness your good luck for a brighter future for all. This isn't just restricted to those of you who have children but also applies to your parents and other loved ones.

Spending time with children will enhance your luck this week. You can help babysit your cousins or your sibling's children or volunteer your time at a local shelter. Teaching languages is also indicated here if you wish to donate your time. Just be careful of sharing too much about your activities on social media. You never know who's watching. Plus, it may create expectations and remove the heartiness of your endeavors.

2. Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Luck within the family

Rabbit, your week's luck is tied to your family and loved ones. Spend time with them, bring each other joy, share good food and laughs, and try to alleviate the pain if anyone suffers from a heartbreak or health crisis.

Fated experiences and connections lie in wait for you as you walk these paths with your favorite people on Earth. Some of you may encounter this on a family vacation or day out. Others of you will find your heart healing, which in turn will enhance your manifestation abilities.

If you feel called to, visit the grave or memorial of your ancestors and peers who passed away too soon. Carry a bouquet of baby's breath to leave behind with respect. Sometimes it's important to look back, remember the good times, and cherish the luck of finding true love, even for a short while. A thankful heart attracts more positive experiences, and you will be more mindful and present in your other relationships through these remembrances.

3. Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Intuitive luck

Ox, your intuition is extra strong this week. It can even lead to a few occult experiences for some of you ... if you are psychically gifted or have psychics in your bloodline or ancestry. Pay attention to these whispers and murmurs, as they will directly impact your luck.

Some of you will benefit from carrying a moonstone palm stone to help you tune into your inner knowing. It can also act as a touchstone for those who struggle with insecurities and need reassurance that they will be alright no matter what.

Of course, intuitive hits aren't always positive and feel good. You may need to reevaluate a few relationships in your life at this time for a better future. Are you allowing toxic people to dominate you? Why do you put up with behaviors that you find abhorrent or against your principles? You may or may not have the power to make dramatic changes, but you can distance yourself from those you do not resonate with.

4. Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Lucky inspiration

Horse, your mind is your pot of gold this week. Lucky inspirations and ideas will be in abundance over the next few days. Ensure you always have some writing material on you so you don't miss these! A notes app on your phone is great too, but some of you will benefit from carrying a small pocketbook to give your mind free rein without the limitations of a keyboard. Mind mapping will help you take these inspirations to the next level. So if you haven't tried it, watch a few YouTube videos to learn how. The experience will be extraordinary.

Just make sure to avoid toxic people this week as much as possible. Whether they are gossip mongers or chronically unsatisfied, their bad luck may infect your good luck this week. Those who have been called an open book must be more careful. Your light attracts a lot of dark forces who would rather steal your light than find it within themselves.

5. Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Online luck

Goat, you seem to have struck gold in the age of digital residences. Forget about the moanings of those who call everything virtual evil. Your luck this week is closely tied to everything you do online. From finding books to playlists to discovering podcasts and other hidden gems, you will find the most extraordinary experiences online. Some of you may even be inspired to start something of your own through these experiences or improve your life.

Just remember: this luck is closely tied to your mindset this week. If you allow negativity to poison your mind and thoughts, you will seek things that do you more harm than good. So try to be positive as you explore. You may even find a mentor or life coach whose message resonates deeply. Some of you will create more positivity for yourself shortly through this or even schedule a vacation retreat.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.